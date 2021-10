JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida State College at Jacksonville (FSCJ) received a five-year, $1,160,250 grant from the U.S. Department of Education to establish a TRiO Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) to support adults from Duval and Nassau counties, specifically those who belong to traditionally underrepresented populations, have limited English proficiency or are living with disabilities. Focus will also be given to homeless children/youths, students who are in foster care/aging out of the foster care system, other disconnected students, and veterans, military spouses and their dependents.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO