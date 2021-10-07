CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Trailer Packs Familiar Sights for Fans of the Games

By Nathan Birch
Cover picture for the articleLive-action reboot Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has dropped its full trailer and it’s packed with familiar sights for fans of the games, along with all the cheesiness you’d expect. Welcome to Raccoon City director Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down, The Strangers: Prey at Night) has promised a more faithful adaptation than the Milla Jovovich flicks, and it seems he’s delivered. We get glimpses of the Spencer Mansion, the Raccoon City Police Department, and recreations of some iconic moments. Check the trailer out for yourself, below.

