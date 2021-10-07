Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Trailer Packs Familiar Sights for Fans of the Games

Microsoft has a lot of games on their slate, but one of the most intriguing is Obsidian’s Avowed, which many have pegged as the studio’s attempt to do a full-on Elder-Scrolls-style first-person RPG. That said, aside from a very brief teaser trailer, very little has actually been revealed about the game. Well, reliable Microsoft insider Jez Corden is spilling the beans in a new article. According to Corden, he’s been in contact with several sources close to the project, and has even seen early footage of the game in action. Word is, Avowed is coming along well and approaching a fully-playable alpha state.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO