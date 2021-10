WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Following the sudden death of Pct. 3 Constable Kevin Stofle last month, Williamson County has appointed his replacement – Matthew Lindemann. Lindemann began his career in law enforcement as a corrections officer, then as a patrol deputy, for the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. He then joined the Texas DPS in 1990 as a state trooper. He retired from the DPS in 2018 as a lieutenant in the Texas Ranger Division. Most recently, Lindemann was a sergeant investigator with the Williamson County District Attorney's Office.

