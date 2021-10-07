SpaceX Investigates Whether To Reuse Heat Shields For Dragon Spacecraft
Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) is researching methods to reuse the heat shield for its Dragon spacecraft. The Dragon is responsible for performing crew and cargo-carrying missions to the International Space Station (ISS), and it features a single use heat shield developed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and customized by SpaceX for the spacecraft. The company plans to fly its third official astronaut mission to the ISS later this month, and during a mission overview press conference held yesterday, SpaceX's director Dragon mission management Ms. Sarah Walker outlined that her company had reused a portion of the heat shield in an earlier NASA mission and that it was evaluating full heat shield reuse.wccftech.com
