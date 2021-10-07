SpaceX Investigates Whether To Reuse Heat Shields For Dragon Spacecraft

A group of “analog astronauts” will spend four weeks living on a fake version of Mars to prepare for the challenging environment on the Red Planet.The mission, hosted by the Israel Space Agency, will take place in the Negev desert, and managed by ‘mission control’ at the Austrian Space Forum with a built-in 10-minute delay to simulate the time difference between Mars and Earth.They will be homed in a habitat similar in design to those astronauts will use if and when they visit Mars on future missions. Geologically the composition of the Negev desert is very similar to that...

