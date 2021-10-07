CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Joins playoff roster

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Mendick will be on the White Sox's playoff roster for the ALDS against the Astros. The White Sox elected to go with an additional utility player over an extra reliever. Mendick does provide good defensive versatility, as he's appeared at six different positions this season, but he doesn't provide much else. He's a career .239/.298/.342 hitter and isn't much of a weapon as a pinch runner, either, as he has below-average sprint speed and has yet to steal a base in 120 career major-league games.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Astros Fans Beat Up White Sox Fan in the Stands

The Houston Astros hold a commanding 2-0 lead in their American League Division Series matchup with the Chicago White Sox. Their fans don't appear to be handling success well, however. On Thursday night during Game 1 of the series, several Astros fans teamed up to beat up a White Sox fan in the stands.
MLB
The Spun

Video: Major Controversy In White Sox vs. Astros

Another ALDS Game 3, another umpiring controversy. Less than an hour after the controversial “ground rule double” in the Boston Red Sox’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of their series, we had a controversial ruling in Game 3 of the Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros game.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Mendick
Chicago Tribune

Monday’s Chicago White Sox playoff game against the Houston Astros is postponed because of rain and rescheduled for Tuesday

Carlos Rodón played catch in left field Monday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field. The left-hander would have to wait a day to take the mound for the Chicago White Sox in Game 4 of the American League Division Series after expected rain led to a postponement Monday morning. The Sox and Houston Astros will try again Tuesday, with Game 4 scheduled for 1:07 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field. It will ...
MLB
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#The White Sox#Alds
CBS Sports

2021 MLB playoffs: Best bets for Sunday's ALDS games, including early runs from the Red Sox and White Sox

After a crowd-pleasing start, it's been a tough two days here, but we're still +175 through five days of the playoffs and anyone would take that when we're trying mostly to call home runs or strikeout totals. It's tough business. By way of reminder, I'm doing game picks over on SportsLine and there are two more up right now. I've gone 8-2-1 thus far in the playoffs -- and that was after an 0-1-1 start in the AL wild card game -- so hop on over there and subscribe.
MLB
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago White Sox fall to Houston Astros in Game 1 of ALDS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox are back in the playoffs and faced off against the Astros in Houston Thursday in the first game of the American League Division Series. The Astros won the first game in the series, 6-1, at Minute Maid Park. With the pennant push officially...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Odorizzi, Keuchel not on ALDS rosters for Astros, White Sox

HOUSTON (AP) — Both teams left off veteran pitchers when the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox set their rosters for their AL Division Series beginning Thursday. Houston right-hander Jake Odorizzi wasn’t among the 12 pitchers the team will carry for the best-of-five series. Odorizzi struggled in his first season with the Astros after signing a three-year, $23.5 million contract, going 6-7 with a 4.21 ERA.
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox Playoff Update: Potential Opponents, Current MLB Standings

The Chicago White Sox have just five games left in the regular season, and although they’ve already clinched a playoff berth thanks to winning the American League Central Division, they’re still looking to potentially secure home-field advantage in the opening round of the postseason. That will be a difficult task,...
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Reynaldo López Shows Playoff Value Regardless of Role

Reynaldo López shows playoff value regardless of role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This time of year inspires conversations about “peaking at the right time” throughout baseball. In the White Sox’ 7-1 win against the Reds on Tuesday, starting pitcher Reynaldo López showed what it looks like. “I feel...
MLB
chatsports.com

White Sox single game playoff tickets to go on sale Wednesday

A limited number of single-game tickets for White Sox playoff games will go on sale Wednesday afternoon, a team spokesperson said in a news release. The tickets for postseason games at Guaranteed Rate Field will be available at 2 p.m. Wednesday, only on the team’s website, whitesox.com, the spokesperson said.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy