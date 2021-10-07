White Sox's Danny Mendick: Joins playoff roster
Mendick will be on the White Sox's playoff roster for the ALDS against the Astros. The White Sox elected to go with an additional utility player over an extra reliever. Mendick does provide good defensive versatility, as he's appeared at six different positions this season, but he doesn't provide much else. He's a career .239/.298/.342 hitter and isn't much of a weapon as a pinch runner, either, as he has below-average sprint speed and has yet to steal a base in 120 career major-league games.www.cbssports.com
