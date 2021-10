MIDDLETOWN — With the success of hard seltzers like Truly and White Claw, local breweries have been dipping their toes into the seltzer scene. With the success of its debut Peach Fizz seltzer, which sold out in September, Taproot Brewing Co., located at 909 East Main Road, is planning to release a plumb seltzer for the fall. While the drink is still in the fermentation stages, owner John Nunes is hoping to release the product by the end of this week or next week.

NEWPORT COUNTY, RI ・ 4 DAYS AGO