CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fleet Management Market is Forecast to Surpass US$ 11.5 Bn in 2021 & will Register Steady Growth at 10.4% CAGR between 2021 to 2031

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global Fleet Management Market is forecast to surpass US$ 11.5 Bn in 2021. As per Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis, the market will register steady growth at 10.4% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, as end-use industries around the world exhibit high demand to improve transportation network operations. The market...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market is Expected to Reach ~US$ 62.6 Bn by 2031 and Growing at a CAGR of 11.4% for 2021-2031

As per the latest study published by FMI, the global Supply Chain Management Market is expected to reach US$ 62.6 Bn by the end of 2031. Surging demand for supply chain management (SCM) solutions across small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises is favoring the market growth. On account of this, the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 11.4% CAGR over the forecast period between 2021 and 2031.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Cement Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Demand by Region and Forecast to 2027

The variety witnessed in terms of strategy creation and execution is changing the development pace of the market. The gaps in the market are filled owing to the carrying out of appropriate supply chain strategies. Additionally, the expansion of new products and services will add further momentum to the market development. The framework for growth plans has equipped the market for possible new entrants.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Underwater Signaling Devices Market By Industry (Oil & Gas, Marine, Adventure & Tourism) and By Type (Visual Underwater Signaling Devices, Audible Underwater Signaling Devices) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Underwater Signaling Devices Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Underwater signaling devices are used as a means of communication between divers engaged...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Tax & Revenue Collection Software Market Worth Observing Growth | LandNav, Harris Govern, Municipal Systems

The Covid-19 Impact on Global Tax & Revenue Collection Software Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Covid-19 Impact on Tax & Revenue Collection Software Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Tyler Technologies, Thomson Reuters, Business Automation Services, BS&A Software, CentralSquare Technologies, CSS IMPACT, Harris Local Government, DEVNET Incorporated, Edmunds GovTech, Business Management Systems (BMSI), Abila, Jordan Tax Service, LandNav, Harris Govern, Municipal Systems, NET Data Corporation, OAC Network Solutions, PUBLIQ Software, Invenio Business Solutions, Selectron Technologies, Sigercon, Point Software, TaxPRO, Grant Street Group & Rock Solid Technologies etc have been looking into Covid-19 Impact on Tax & Revenue Collection Software as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Cagr#Fmi#Key Takeaways#Digital
Las Vegas Herald

Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market will rise at over 5% CAGR, reaching a valuation of over US$ 37.2 Bn in 2021

Plastic healthcare packaging market is witnessing a steady period of prosperity and innovation in recent times. Packaging is a backbone for manufacturing industries around the world. Additionally, it represents a special importance in healthcare as it can be life-saving for patients and creates robust new brands. Material wise, packaging solutions are divided into primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging solutions. Primary packaging includes labels, bottles, cap liner, cap and others such as ampoules, vials, tubes, blisters, inhalers, and syringes. Other than that, secondary packaging system consist of pallets, corrugated shippers, and cartoons.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Social Publishing Application Market to Show Strong Growth | Leading players Oracle, IBM, Adobe

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Social Publishing Application Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global Social Publishing Application market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Social Publishing Application industry as...
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Emergency Hospital Beds Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Invacare, Hill-Rom Holdings, Novum Medical Products

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Emergency Hospital Beds Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Emergency Hospital Beds Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Emergency Hospital Beds Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Certificate Authority Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Leading Players: Comodo, DigiCert, GoDaddy

A certificate authority is a unit that matters digital certificates. It is the main organization that confirms websites. These certificates are data files used to cryptographically link an entity with a public key. It acts as a policy authority that is responsible for maintenance, promotion, establishment, distribution, and policy enforcement of policies and procedures for all of the functional entities.This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Usage of Certificate Authority in Business Sector and Rising Demand for Certificate Authority from Banking and Financial Services.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Las Vegas Herald

Building Insulation Material Market Size, Share, Value, CAGR, Outlook, Analysis, Latest Updates, Data, and News 2021-2027

Building insulation is made up of materials that form a thermal envelope of a building and reduce heat transfer. Various materials such as glass wool, stone wool, and EPS, are used to manufacture insulation products. These are used across residential, and non-residential applications. There are various organizations and departments across...
CONSTRUCTION
Las Vegas Herald

SaaS Backup Software Market May Set Epic Growth Story with SolarWinds, Barracuda, Datto

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global SaaS Backup Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are SolarWinds, Spanning, Datto, Acronis, OwnBackup, UpSafe, BackupBuddy, Relational Junction, Barracuda & Mail Backup etc.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

eLearning Market is Booming Worldwide with K12, Pearson, Bettermarks, XUEDA

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global eLearning Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are K12 Inc, Pearson, White Hat Managemen, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K, Bettermarks, Scoyo, Languagenut, Beness Holding, Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology, XUEDA, AMBO, XRS, CDEL, Ifdoo, YINGDING & YY Inc etc.
EDUCATION
Las Vegas Herald

Petrochemical Market Regional Analysis, Key Players, Industry Segments, Development, Opportunities, Forecast to 2027

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global petrochemical market is anticipated to acquire the market value of USD 943.5 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 8.06% by 2023. The rising demand for petrochemicals from various end-use industries like aerospace, agriculture, food & beverage, electrical and electronics are likely to...
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Billing Software Market is Booming Worldwide with FreshBooks, Tipalti, Zoho, Bitrix

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Billing Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are FreshBooks, Tipalti, Replicon, Zoho, Hyper Drive Solutions, Bitrix, Chargebee, PandaDoc, Elorus, Harmony Business Systems, Intuit & PayPal etc.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Pregnancy Products Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Abbott, Expansxience Laboratories, Nine Naturals

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Pregnancy Products Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Pregnancy Products Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Pregnancy Products Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud Advertising Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Google, Oracle, Rackspace, Marin Software, Sprinklr

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Cloud Advertising Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Advertising market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Orchard Management Software Market to Develop New Growth Story | Hectre, Agworld, Granular

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Orchard Management Software Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global Orchard Management Software market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Orchard Management Software industry as...
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Vanadium Market to 2027 | Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis

In terms of volume, The Global Vanadium Market was 88.23 kilotons in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the review period. Vanadium compound is significantly used as an alloying element in the iron & steel industry. Its corrosion resistance property makes it ideal for application in the manufacturing of tubes and pipes used to carry chemicals. In addition, mixing titanium with vanadium and iron increases the durability and strength of the material used in the manufacturing of wind turbines. For instance, in November 2018, JSW steel announced to ramp up the steel manufacturing capacity to 44–55 million tonnes per annum by 2030 to cater to the need of end-use industries.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Styrenic Polymers Market 2020 - Trends, Profit Growth, Size, Share, Analysis by Top Players, Future Plans and Forecast by 2027

Styrenic Polymers are a group of end plastic products with styrene as the central component. The group is quite unique as it does not have a specific melting. This provides faster processing of these polymers with high dimensional stability and excellent mechanical properties. The global styrenic polymers market can expect 5% CAGR during the forecast period during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Market Research Future (MRFR) in their report on the same claimed that the possibility to cross the anticipated valuation by the end of 2025 is quite high for the market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

5G Infrastructure in Healthcare Market to See Stunning Growth | Verizon, Ericsson, Intel

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "5G Infrastructure in Healthcare Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global 5G Infrastructure in Healthcare market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the 5G Infrastructure in...
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Cheese Market 2021, Prices, Size, Share, Growth, News, Top Companies and Forecast Report 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Cheese Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global cheese market reached a value of US$ 72.26 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cheese market to reach a value of US$ 105.93 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.81% during 2021-2026.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy