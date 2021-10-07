White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Included on ALDS roster
Rodon was included on the White Sox's ALDS roster, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Rodon dealt with a shoulder issue late in the regular season and wasn't guaranteed a spot on the ALDS roster, but he'll be available for the series against Houston. It wouldn't be surprising to see the southpaw claim a starting role during the postseason, especially after Dallas Keuchel was left off the roster for the best-of-five series.www.cbssports.com
