White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Included on ALDS roster

After a crowd-pleasing start, it's been a tough two days here, but we're still +175 through five days of the playoffs and anyone would take that when we're trying mostly to call home runs or strikeout totals. It's tough business. By way of reminder, I'm doing game picks over on SportsLine and there are two more up right now. I've gone 8-2-1 thus far in the playoffs -- and that was after an 0-1-1 start in the AL wild card game -- so hop on over there and subscribe.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO