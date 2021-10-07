Global Surface Disinfectant Chemicals Market is projected to grow at 4.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

The ENT chairs market was valued at US$ 359.8 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 573.4 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the next eight years. Technological innovations in the designing of ENT chairs are anticipated to driver the global market growth. Rising demand from the geriatric groups and disabled persons is also one the factors driving the growth of ENT chairs market. Special chairs are designed for ENT purposes that provide help and support to aged or handicapped individuals to live a convenient life. These are designed to function for hospital use, clinics and home use and are easy to operate, install and maintain. As the wheel chairs lie on a lower plane, the process of lifting them to a higher plane or to a vehicle was difficult. However, with the advent of wheelchairs lifts, we can easily avoid this lifting process completely which can be done easily and automatically with the help of a switch. A switch on wheelchairs helps in operations of functions like folding, unfolding, lowering, and raising.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO