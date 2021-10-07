CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Global Surface Disinfectant Chemicals Market is projected to grow at 4.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

Future Market Insights (FMI) survey offers comprehensive surface disinfectant chemicals market demand outlook. It studies key factors pushing sales across domestic, commercial & institutional, and industrial sectors. The report identifies merger and acquisitions as key strategies undertaken by market players to strengthen their footprint globally amid soaring competition. Future Market...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
kyn24.com

Live Streaming Market Is Projected To Grow At A Healthy CAGR Over The Next Few Years 2030

The Trends Market Research latest research, titled Global Live Streaming Market from 2021 to 2027, gives market size, market features, and market growth of the Live Streaming Market industry are detailed in this research, which is broken down by Live Streaming Market type, application, and consumption area. The study also discusses the main businesses and introduces participants in the industry from the standpoint of the industry chain and marketing chain.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Chemical Gloves Market 2021: SWOT Analysis of Key Driving Factors for Growing CAGR Value | 3M, DUPONT, Honeywell International, Ansell Limited

Global Chemical Gloves Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Chemical Glove market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Chemical Glove market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Sodium Chloride Market is expected to rise at 4.2% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

The sodium chloride market is projected to showcase a moderate growth rate of 4.2% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021 – 2031 as per the analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI). The market will be driven by rising demand from various industries including chemicals, food and beverages, oil and gas, industrial, deicing, and water-treatment.
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global ENT Chairs Market to Grow at Promising 7.1% CAGR during 2021-2029 – A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

The ENT chairs market was valued at US$ 359.8 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 573.4 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the next eight years. Technological innovations in the designing of ENT chairs are anticipated to driver the global market growth. Rising demand from the geriatric groups and disabled persons is also one the factors driving the growth of ENT chairs market. Special chairs are designed for ENT purposes that provide help and support to aged or handicapped individuals to live a convenient life. These are designed to function for hospital use, clinics and home use and are easy to operate, install and maintain. As the wheel chairs lie on a lower plane, the process of lifting them to a higher plane or to a vehicle was difficult. However, with the advent of wheelchairs lifts, we can easily avoid this lifting process completely which can be done easily and automatically with the help of a switch. A switch on wheelchairs helps in operations of functions like folding, unfolding, lowering, and raising.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Cagr#Market Competition#Mergers And Acquisitions#Market Research#Fmi
Las Vegas Herald

Straddle Carrier Market to Grow at a Moderate CAGR of 4.5% through 2031; Increasing Adoption of Automated Terminals to Fuel Market Demand

Fact.MR has come up with a new research study on straddle carrier market with focus on the global scenario reflecting adoption and sales of straddle carriers. The research report on straddle carrier includes inherent insights on various market facets that govern the growth in adoption of various straddle carriers. Fact.MR...
INDUSTRY
chatsports.com

Global Dry Construction Market to grow at a whopping rate of CAGR more than 6.39%

The global Dry Construction market size is expected to reach $125.4 Billion by 2028 growing at the CAGR of 6.39% from 2021 to 2028. The market for dry construction is driven by factors such as the increasing construction of airports, bridges, tunnels, and hospitals, the need to minimize the risk of flood damage, the need to minimize the risk of fire damage, and the decreasing cost of installation of dry construction systems.
CONSTRUCTION
Las Vegas Herald

Electronic Cigarette and Tobacco Vapor Market - A Multi-Billion Dollar Market Identifying Hidden Gems

HTF MI recently introduced a survey analysis on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Electronic Cigarette and Tobacco Vapor Market. The ultimate purpose of this research study is to provide consumer goods and retail companies with the global and local insights about specific behaviours and preferences of their target audience / consumers in COVID-19 Outbreak- Electronic Cigarette and Tobacco Vapor Industry. By providing insights on market maker i.e different customer segments, companies can tailor their business strategies for maximum success. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are MCIG Inc, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs, British American Tobacco PLC, Philip Morris International, Altria Group Inc., Turning Point Brands, NJOY, LLC & Imperial Brands plc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cement and Concrete Additive Market : Regional Analysis and Business Opportunity and Global Demand by Forecast 2020 to 2027

According to Market Research Future (MRFR)'s assessment, the global cement, and concrete additives market has been projected to touch a valuation of USD 32,706.5 Mn by the end of 2023 up from USD 20,549.9 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to expand at a robust CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The growth trajectory of the market is presumed to be dictated by the rapid developments in the construction sector. In addition, the infrastructural development programs launched by the governments are likely to accelerate revenue creation for the participants of the cement and concrete additives market over the next couple of years.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Las Vegas Herald

Building Insulation Material Market Size, Share, Value, CAGR, Outlook, Analysis, Latest Updates, Data, and News 2021-2027

Building insulation is made up of materials that form a thermal envelope of a building and reduce heat transfer. Various materials such as glass wool, stone wool, and EPS, are used to manufacture insulation products. These are used across residential, and non-residential applications. There are various organizations and departments across...
CONSTRUCTION
Las Vegas Herald

Curtain Walls Global Industry by Regions, Type & Applications During 2020-2027

The soaring construction of high-rise buildings is predicted to bolster the curtain wall market in 2020. The construction reports are made by Market Research Future, which includes market options for progress. A 9.2% CAGR is estimated to fortify the global market in the forecast period. The initiation of several large...
CONSTRUCTION
Las Vegas Herald

Underwater Signaling Devices Market By Industry (Oil & Gas, Marine, Adventure & Tourism) and By Type (Visual Underwater Signaling Devices, Audible Underwater Signaling Devices) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Underwater Signaling Devices Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Underwater signaling devices are used as a means of communication between divers engaged...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

eLearning Market is Booming Worldwide with K12, Pearson, Bettermarks, XUEDA

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global eLearning Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are K12 Inc, Pearson, White Hat Managemen, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K, Bettermarks, Scoyo, Languagenut, Beness Holding, Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology, XUEDA, AMBO, XRS, CDEL, Ifdoo, YINGDING & YY Inc etc.
EDUCATION
Las Vegas Herald

Styrenic Polymers Market 2020 - Trends, Profit Growth, Size, Share, Analysis by Top Players, Future Plans and Forecast by 2027

Styrenic Polymers are a group of end plastic products with styrene as the central component. The group is quite unique as it does not have a specific melting. This provides faster processing of these polymers with high dimensional stability and excellent mechanical properties. The global styrenic polymers market can expect 5% CAGR during the forecast period during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Market Research Future (MRFR) in their report on the same claimed that the possibility to cross the anticipated valuation by the end of 2025 is quite high for the market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

High-Purity Boehmite Market Expected to Retain Dominance by Application & New Types to 2027

High-Purity Boehmite Market is an aluminium oxide category mineral present in bauxite and alumino-silicate bedrocks. High-purity boehmite is a white coloured powder after being refined from its natural red, and brown, coloured ore. Get Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8052. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global high-purity boehmite market is...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Vanadium Market to 2027 | Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis

In terms of volume, The Global Vanadium Market was 88.23 kilotons in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the review period. Vanadium compound is significantly used as an alloying element in the iron & steel industry. Its corrosion resistance property makes it ideal for application in the manufacturing of tubes and pipes used to carry chemicals. In addition, mixing titanium with vanadium and iron increases the durability and strength of the material used in the manufacturing of wind turbines. For instance, in November 2018, JSW steel announced to ramp up the steel manufacturing capacity to 44–55 million tonnes per annum by 2030 to cater to the need of end-use industries.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Petrochemical Market Regional Analysis, Key Players, Industry Segments, Development, Opportunities, Forecast to 2027

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global petrochemical market is anticipated to acquire the market value of USD 943.5 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 8.06% by 2023. The rising demand for petrochemicals from various end-use industries like aerospace, agriculture, food & beverage, electrical and electronics are likely to...
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Industrial Vision Market Report 2021-2030: Size, Product, Regions, Company Analysis And Forecast by 2027

The data experts at Market Research Future Reports (MRFR) have conducted a thorough analysis of the global Industrial Vision Market. As per the analysis, the market is projected to hold a value of USD 11 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The ability to be able to perform various preprocessing and segmentation algorithms is anticipated to be a pivotal factor driving the global industrial vision market 2020.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cheese Market 2021, Prices, Size, Share, Growth, News, Top Companies and Forecast Report 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Cheese Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global cheese market reached a value of US$ 72.26 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cheese market to reach a value of US$ 105.93 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.81% during 2021-2026.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Las Vegas Herald

Predictive Emission Monitoring System (PEMS) Market Size, Key Players, Growth Opportunities, Industry Segments, Demand, Future Prospects and Regional Outlook 2027

Predictive emission monitoring systems (PEMS) are programming-based systems. It is used to give accurate and effective estimates related to emissions. PEMS uses a different numerical model that uses different measures the details like temperature flow factor as input information. And you must know that emission monitoring process systems are hardware-based systems. These hardware-based program systems are mainly used in multiple manufacturing industries. In the market, PEMS is considered a powerful option in an alternative to emission monitoring process systems. It is used by many natural controllers for recording & observing plant emissions.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Detergent Alcohol Market to 2027: Top 10 Companies, Trends, Growth Factors, Global Industry Overlook during Forecast Period

Detergent Alcohols Market are derived from petrochemical and natural sources and are used across industries including household detergent, lubricant, and industrial cleaner due to its amphipathic nature. The product functions as a derivative for several household detergent products like hard surface and laundry cleaners. The global detergent alcohol market, as per a report by Market Research Future (MRFR) is touted to register a CAGR of 6.5%, surpassing a valuation of USD 11 billion during the forecast period (2017-2025). It possesses surfactant properties and is used to clean fabrics and metal surfaces. The soaring awareness regarding the maintenance of hygiene is promoting the market growth across the globe. The increased need to control dirt borne diseases and harmful bacteria will augment the demand for the product in the global market.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy