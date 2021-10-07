Venom: Let There Be Carnage Director Andy Serkis Confirms Teases for Venom 3
Now that Venom: Let There Be Carnage has saved the box office, it seems all but certain that Sony Pictures will re-invest in Tom Hardy's Spider-Man spinoff a third time. Granted, right now that Venom 2 post-credits (Spoilers Follow!) has Marvel fans in uproar about Venom joining the MCU and finally meeting Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the upcoming No Way Home. However, when all the Marvel crossover madness is done, we expect Venom to return to his own corner of the Marvel franchise, and director Andy Serkis has confirmed that he left several key things in play for Venom 3!comicbook.com
