CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Director Andy Serkis Confirms Teases for Venom 3

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that Venom: Let There Be Carnage has saved the box office, it seems all but certain that Sony Pictures will re-invest in Tom Hardy's Spider-Man spinoff a third time. Granted, right now that Venom 2 post-credits (Spoilers Follow!) has Marvel fans in uproar about Venom joining the MCU and finally meeting Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the upcoming No Way Home. However, when all the Marvel crossover madness is done, we expect Venom to return to his own corner of the Marvel franchise, and director Andy Serkis has confirmed that he left several key things in play for Venom 3!

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Why Ryan Reynolds Will Never Meet Scarlett Johansson In The MCU

Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool will soon make the leap from Fox’s X-Universe into the MCU. This will mean Reynolds shares a cinematic universe with his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. But, as pointed out by Looper, there’s a tonne of on and off-screen reasons why Wade and Natasha won’t cross paths – most of which should be very obvious.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Blade' Movie: Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far About the MCU Film

We've been waiting a really, really, really long time for this movie but the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming Blade film is now finally on track. Marvel hired Watchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour to pen the script for the reboot film that will finally bring the iconic vampire hunter into the MCU fold. As for the director, Marvel has brought Bassam Tariq onboard to helm the project. Tariq is perhaps best known for his work on Mogul Mowgli.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Margot Robbie As Dazzler In X-Men

There’s been a lot of talk lately about Margot Robbie surrounding X-Men, especially since the Birds of Prey star recently expressed interest in joining the Marvel franchise. Now we have the chance to see what Robbie might look like as X-Men character Dazzler, a superhero with the ability to turn sound into light and energy beams. The character was previously played by Halston Sage in the 2019 film Dark Phoenix.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Patrick Mulligan
Person
Andy Serkis
Person
Tom Hardy
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Has Perfect Response To Fan Who Threatened a Riot If Rocket Dies

After a bit of a wait, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally expected to begin production at the end of this year. There's already been a lot of speculation about the threequel, which will likely mark James Gunn's final movie within the franchise. Karen Gillan (Nebula) recently shared that the third installment of the Guardians trilogy is "so emotional" that when she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they were both in "floods of tears." Gunn has also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie, and many have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. Recently, someone tweeted to Gunn that they will riot if Rocket dies, and the director had the perfect response.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

James Gunn Hilariously Trolls Fans With Guardians Of The Galaxy Easter Egg Amid Facebook Outage

Hunting for Easter eggs has become a common activity among hardcore superhero movie fans, from spotting a fun cameo or noticing a special message written in the background of a scene. Usually most, if not all of a certain movie’s Easter eggs can eventually be found, especially once it’s come out on home media and once can pause moment. However, seven years after Guardians of the Galaxy’s release, the special Easter egg James Gunn has repeatedly teased remains undiscovered, and now the filmmaker has trolled fans about it in the midst of a Facebook outage.
INTERNET
Coming Soon!

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Clip Teases Cletus Kasady’s Transformation

With only less than a week left before the highly-anticipated debut of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Sony Pictures has revealed a brand new clip for the upcoming Marvel sequel. The Venom: Let There Be Carnage clip features Woody Harrelson’s villainous Cletus Kasady, who is about to die in front of the families of his past victims. However, his execution goes completely sideways when a symbiote attaches itself to him, leading him to unleash Carnage free.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Sony Pictures#Venom 2#Mcu#Marvel#Ravencroft Institute#Venomverse
q93fm.com

In theaters now: 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'

After multiple pandemic delays, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now in theaters. The sequel to the critically-panned but $856 million-plus-grossing 2018 movie Venom again stars Tom Hardy as journalist Eddie Brock, who shares a body with the shape-shifting, trash-talking alien symbiote, Venom. This time around, the Sony Pictures' Spider-Man...
MOVIES
Miami Herald

Andy Serkis says ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ dives deep into odd-couple bond between Venom and Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock

With “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” director Andy Serkis wanted to really sink his teeth into the odd-couple relationship between an investigative journalist and the alien inhabiting his body. The new movie presents fresh challenges for Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock, who became the host body to the extraterrestrial symbiote known...
MOVIES
flickprime.com

‘Venom 2’ director Andy Serkis says Tom Hardy ‘had his own methodology’ to create ‘Venom’

Venom 2 launched within the theatres earlier this month after a number of delays. The film opened to optimistic critiques with critics hailing the sequel higher than the 2018 film Venom. Andy Serkis, the director of the film opened up about his expertise on working with Tom Hardy. Serkis mentioned that Hardy had his personal methodology whereas creating Venom: Let there be Carnage and that he went together with the actor’s course of as a substitute of including his personal signature filmmaking methods.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
heroichollywood.com

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Teases An Insane Marvel Crossover

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has teased a Marvel game-changer. Major spoilers ahead for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. After Venom and Carnage successfully duke it out in one of the most interesting battles we’ve seen, another Marvel “baddie” is teased for Eddie Brock and his symbiote to take on. The mid-credits scene for Venom: Let There Be Carnage hints at Venom taking on Spider-Man. To be specific: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wow!
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Eminem Teases New Single From Venom: Let There Be Carnage

The movie tie-in single is becoming a lost art, one that definitely needs to be brought back on a more frequent basis. During the glory days of the 1980s and 90s, some of the biggest and most popular artists in the world would be tasked with creating a song specifically to be played over the end credits of a major release, and in Will Smith’s case he would just do it himself.
MUSIC
The Ringer

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Reactions

The Midnight Boys are joined by Ringer staff writer Miles Surrey to discuss the blockbuster superhero film Venom: Let There Be Carnage (05:12). They dive into why the film’s B-movie attitude works for the superhero genre as well as pick apart its most outrageous moments. They are then joined by Mallory Rubin to discuss the monumental post-credits scene and what its lasting effects will be for many films to come (38:44).
MOVIES
Odyssey

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Film Review

When Sony announced that Venom would be getting a stand-alone movie, outside of the Tom Holland MCU Spider-Man films, and intended to start its own separate shared universe of films, the reactions were generally not that kind. Even if Tom Hardy was going to take on the role, why would you take Venom, so intrinsically connected to Spider-Man's comic book roots, and remove all of that for cheap action spectacle?
MOVIES
The Independent

Andy Serkis on his love of directing, working with Tom Hardy, and being creative

Andy Serkis is no stranger to creatures. The British actor has been globally acclaimed for his pioneering use of motion capture and CGI as Gollum in The Lord Of The Rings and as Caesar in the Planet Of The Apes films, as well as playing Snoke in Star Wars. But the next creatures he’s tackling are as a director, not an actor, and they carry with them the weight of expectation.He steps into the director’s chair for the Marvel film Venom: Let There Be Carnage, a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster helmed by Ruben Fleischer Serkis, whose previous directing...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Rege-Jean Page and George MacKay Were in Running for Adam Warlock Role

Marvel fans got a piece of news that was years in the making on Monday, when it was confirmed that Will Poulter has been cast as Adam Warlock in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The cosmic character's debut was first teased at the tail end of 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and amid all of the evolutions of storytelling that surrounded the Guardians in the years since, there was a lot of speculation as to who could be playing the role. While Poulter's casting has been pretty well-received thus far, a new report sheds light on two actors who were also in the running. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page was "considering" the role, while 1917 star George MacKay was "on the shortlist."
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy