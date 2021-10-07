Fuel Cell For Data Centre Market Is Anticipated To Be Valued At Over US$ 278 Mn At The End Of 2028.

Melamine adhesives Market are synthesized by combination of melamine with formaldehyde. Characteristic features exhibited by melamine adhesives such as high moisture durability, greater flexibility, and fire & heat resistance make it more preferable over its counterparts. In addition to this, relatively low cost of the melamine based adhesives increases its competitiveness in the adhesives market. Melamine based adhesives find their applications in vast number of industries, wherein the key industries are building & construction, automotive, household, packaging, and others. Among these, the building & construction industry is driving the growth of market due to rising demand of adhesives for making construction materials. During the forecast period the demand from construction industry estimated to head north. Apart from building & construction industry, global automotive industry production is growing at Y-o-Y of 9%, fueled by rising light weight vehicle production. The materials used in complex and high risk industrial applications such as high pressure and temperature processes are preferably bound together by melamine based adhesives. Collectively, considering the trend it has been estimated that the global melamine based adhesive market may grow at double digit CAGR over the forecast period, 2020–2027.

