CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Fuel Cell For Data Centre Market Is Anticipated To Be Valued At Over US$ 278 Mn At The End Of 2028.

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePMR presents an in-depth analysis and presents key insights on the global fuel cell for data centre market in its latest market study titled 'Fuel Cell for Data Centre Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028'. The long-term outlook on the global fuel cell for data centre market remains optimistic with the market being valued at over US$ 66 Mn at the end of 2018. The market is anticipated to be valued at over US$ 278 Mn at the end of 2028.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Driveline System for Electric Vehicle Market By Transmission Type (Automatic Transmission, Automated Manual Transmission, Dual Clutch Transmission) and By Power Output ( Upto 40 KW, 40-100 KW, 100-250 KW) - Forecast to 2021-2031

Driveline system for electric vehicle is used to transmit the power. Development of higher torque, more compact and more functionalities built in driveline system for electric vehicle offers the most effective way for electric vehicles across the globe. Driveline system for electric vehicle possess various advantages over conventional vehicles which include smaller coaxial format systems with equivalent power outputs and easy integration into various vehicle platforms.
CARS
Las Vegas Herald

Cement Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Demand by Region and Forecast to 2027

The variety witnessed in terms of strategy creation and execution is changing the development pace of the market. The gaps in the market are filled owing to the carrying out of appropriate supply chain strategies. Additionally, the expansion of new products and services will add further momentum to the market development. The framework for growth plans has equipped the market for possible new entrants.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Building Insulation Material Market Size, Share, Value, CAGR, Outlook, Analysis, Latest Updates, Data, and News 2021-2027

Building insulation is made up of materials that form a thermal envelope of a building and reduce heat transfer. Various materials such as glass wool, stone wool, and EPS, are used to manufacture insulation products. These are used across residential, and non-residential applications. There are various organizations and departments across...
CONSTRUCTION
Las Vegas Herald

Melamine adhesives Market Segment Leading & Anticipated to Dominance Over 2020 to 2027

Melamine adhesives Market are synthesized by combination of melamine with formaldehyde. Characteristic features exhibited by melamine adhesives such as high moisture durability, greater flexibility, and fire & heat resistance make it more preferable over its counterparts. In addition to this, relatively low cost of the melamine based adhesives increases its competitiveness in the adhesives market. Melamine based adhesives find their applications in vast number of industries, wherein the key industries are building & construction, automotive, household, packaging, and others. Among these, the building & construction industry is driving the growth of market due to rising demand of adhesives for making construction materials. During the forecast period the demand from construction industry estimated to head north. Apart from building & construction industry, global automotive industry production is growing at Y-o-Y of 9%, fueled by rising light weight vehicle production. The materials used in complex and high risk industrial applications such as high pressure and temperature processes are preferably bound together by melamine based adhesives. Collectively, considering the trend it has been estimated that the global melamine based adhesive market may grow at double digit CAGR over the forecast period, 2020–2027.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Centres#Market Research#Fuel Cell#Market Value#Pmr
Las Vegas Herald

Industrial Vision Market Report 2021-2030: Size, Product, Regions, Company Analysis And Forecast by 2027

The data experts at Market Research Future Reports (MRFR) have conducted a thorough analysis of the global Industrial Vision Market. As per the analysis, the market is projected to hold a value of USD 11 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The ability to be able to perform various preprocessing and segmentation algorithms is anticipated to be a pivotal factor driving the global industrial vision market 2020.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Underwater Signaling Devices Market By Industry (Oil & Gas, Marine, Adventure & Tourism) and By Type (Visual Underwater Signaling Devices, Audible Underwater Signaling Devices) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Underwater Signaling Devices Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Underwater signaling devices are used as a means of communication between divers engaged...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Predictive Emission Monitoring System (PEMS) Market Size, Key Players, Growth Opportunities, Industry Segments, Demand, Future Prospects and Regional Outlook 2027

Predictive emission monitoring systems (PEMS) are programming-based systems. It is used to give accurate and effective estimates related to emissions. PEMS uses a different numerical model that uses different measures the details like temperature flow factor as input information. And you must know that emission monitoring process systems are hardware-based systems. These hardware-based program systems are mainly used in multiple manufacturing industries. In the market, PEMS is considered a powerful option in an alternative to emission monitoring process systems. It is used by many natural controllers for recording & observing plant emissions.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

eLearning Market is Booming Worldwide with K12, Pearson, Bettermarks, XUEDA

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global eLearning Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are K12 Inc, Pearson, White Hat Managemen, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K, Bettermarks, Scoyo, Languagenut, Beness Holding, Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology, XUEDA, AMBO, XRS, CDEL, Ifdoo, YINGDING & YY Inc etc.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Las Vegas Herald

Petrochemical Market Regional Analysis, Key Players, Industry Segments, Development, Opportunities, Forecast to 2027

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global petrochemical market is anticipated to acquire the market value of USD 943.5 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 8.06% by 2023. The rising demand for petrochemicals from various end-use industries like aerospace, agriculture, food & beverage, electrical and electronics are likely to...
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

SaaS Backup Software Market May Set Epic Growth Story with SolarWinds, Barracuda, Datto

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global SaaS Backup Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are SolarWinds, Spanning, Datto, Acronis, OwnBackup, UpSafe, BackupBuddy, Relational Junction, Barracuda & Mail Backup etc.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Detergent Alcohol Market to 2027: Top 10 Companies, Trends, Growth Factors, Global Industry Overlook during Forecast Period

Detergent Alcohols Market are derived from petrochemical and natural sources and are used across industries including household detergent, lubricant, and industrial cleaner due to its amphipathic nature. The product functions as a derivative for several household detergent products like hard surface and laundry cleaners. The global detergent alcohol market, as per a report by Market Research Future (MRFR) is touted to register a CAGR of 6.5%, surpassing a valuation of USD 11 billion during the forecast period (2017-2025). It possesses surfactant properties and is used to clean fabrics and metal surfaces. The soaring awareness regarding the maintenance of hygiene is promoting the market growth across the globe. The increased need to control dirt borne diseases and harmful bacteria will augment the demand for the product in the global market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Online Bookkeeping & Accounting Software Market is Thriving Worldwide with Intuit, TaxSlayer, Wave Apps

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Online Bookkeeping & Accounting Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Intuit, Wave Apps, Neat, botkeeper, Receipt Bank, Hubdoc, Pandle, AvanSaber, TaxSlayer, LessAccounting, Lander Technologies & Accountz.com etc.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Atomic Layer Deposition Or ALD Market Bound To Make an Impact In Your Business During 2020 to 2027

Atomic Layer Deposition Or ALD Market is simply a vapor phase procedure that can produce thin films of various materials. It has a wide range of applications comprising electronics, construction, automotive and others. The growth of the global atomic layer deposition (ALD) market is driven by the application of ALD to complex semiconductor components, the demand for nanotechnology ALD equipment, the growth of the solar industry and the integration of ALD technology for low costs components in different industries. Market Research Future predicted that the global atomic layer deposition market to attain a CAGR of 11.6% and reach the valuation of USD 4.23 billion during the forecast period, 2020-2027.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Viral Inactivation Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the viral inactivation market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the viral inactivation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11%-13%. In this market, kits and reagents is the largest segment by product, whereas pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are largest by end user. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant expenditure on research and development activities by the government and companies.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Curtain Walls Global Industry by Regions, Type & Applications During 2020-2027

The soaring construction of high-rise buildings is predicted to bolster the curtain wall market in 2020. The construction reports are made by Market Research Future, which includes market options for progress. A 9.2% CAGR is estimated to fortify the global market in the forecast period. The initiation of several large...
CONSTRUCTION
Las Vegas Herald

High-Purity Boehmite Market Expected to Retain Dominance by Application & New Types to 2027

High-Purity Boehmite Market is an aluminium oxide category mineral present in bauxite and alumino-silicate bedrocks. High-purity boehmite is a white coloured powder after being refined from its natural red, and brown, coloured ore. Get Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8052. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global high-purity boehmite market is...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Electronic Cigarette and Tobacco Vapor Market - A Multi-Billion Dollar Market Identifying Hidden Gems

HTF MI recently introduced a survey analysis on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Electronic Cigarette and Tobacco Vapor Market. The ultimate purpose of this research study is to provide consumer goods and retail companies with the global and local insights about specific behaviours and preferences of their target audience / consumers in COVID-19 Outbreak- Electronic Cigarette and Tobacco Vapor Industry. By providing insights on market maker i.e different customer segments, companies can tailor their business strategies for maximum success. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are MCIG Inc, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs, British American Tobacco PLC, Philip Morris International, Altria Group Inc., Turning Point Brands, NJOY, LLC & Imperial Brands plc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Vitrified Tiles Market - Factors Driving Growth Post 2020: Forecast 2027

Rapid growth in the construction sector is one of the major factors driving the vitrified tiles market. High demand for residential and non-residential buildings has a significant impact on the demand for vitrified tiles, as they are used in the flooring and walls of the buildings. Vitrified tiles are often used as a substitute to marble and granite flooring. Also, in addition, increasing population & urbanization, and rising incomes from economic growth boost the demand for the construction market in various regions, which has propelled rapid growth for the vitrified tiles market.
CONSTRUCTION
Las Vegas Herald

Styrenic Polymers Market 2020 - Trends, Profit Growth, Size, Share, Analysis by Top Players, Future Plans and Forecast by 2027

Styrenic Polymers are a group of end plastic products with styrene as the central component. The group is quite unique as it does not have a specific melting. This provides faster processing of these polymers with high dimensional stability and excellent mechanical properties. The global styrenic polymers market can expect 5% CAGR during the forecast period during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Market Research Future (MRFR) in their report on the same claimed that the possibility to cross the anticipated valuation by the end of 2025 is quite high for the market.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy