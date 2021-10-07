CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 40% of Global Functional Films Sales to Concentrate in East Asia: FMI Analysis

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

The FMI survey on the functional films market offers insights into primary factors impacting the growth trajectory. The report also presents comprehensive demand outlook, identifying growth opportunities across key segments in terms of product type, and end use industry. Future Market Insights (FMI), Dubai: As per a study conducted by...

www.lasvegasherald.com

The Drum

In-app purchases on the rise in South East Asia as consumers spend more online

Consumers in South East Asia (SEA) have significantly increased in-app purchases in 2021 compared to 2020. On average, the six SEA markets examined (Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) have seen a 240% increase in spending, with the Philippines experiencing a massive 371% increase, the highest growth in purchases in the region, according to AppsFlyer’s ‘State of eCommerce App Marketing Report 2021.’
CELL PHONES
Las Vegas Herald

High-Purity Boehmite Market Expected to Retain Dominance by Application & New Types to 2027

High-Purity Boehmite Market is an aluminium oxide category mineral present in bauxite and alumino-silicate bedrocks. High-purity boehmite is a white coloured powder after being refined from its natural red, and brown, coloured ore. Get Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8052. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global high-purity boehmite market is...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Super Generics Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Super Generics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Super Generics market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Super Generics industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
#Market Research#Market Competition#Panasonic Corporation#East Asia#Fmi Analysis#Market Insights#Toppan Printing Inc
Las Vegas Herald

Digital Display Advertising Market is Booming Worldwide | ReportGarden, SocialHi5, Lead to Conversion, SevenAtoms

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Digital Display Advertising Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Digital Display Advertising market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Curtain Walls Global Industry by Regions, Type & Applications During 2020-2027

The soaring construction of high-rise buildings is predicted to bolster the curtain wall market in 2020. The construction reports are made by Market Research Future, which includes market options for progress. A 9.2% CAGR is estimated to fortify the global market in the forecast period. The initiation of several large...
CONSTRUCTION
Las Vegas Herald

NVMe Over Fiber Channel Market is expected to top US$ 30.36 Bn in 2021 and will register impressive growth at 23.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

Future Market Insights (FMI) has published a new market research report on social employee recognition systems. The report has been titled, Global NVMe Over Fiber Channel Market: Global Industry Analysis, Forecast. Long-term contracts with large enterprises and private companies are likely to aid the expansion of business revenues, and innovation in the industry will enable social employee recognition system vendors to reach out to new potential customers in emerging markets. These factors are expected to help the global market for social employee recognition systems observe stellar growth in next few years.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Cooling Apparel Market Is Booming Worldwide with Milliken, Hexarmor, Burlington, Nilit

Cooling clothing is designed to aid in the prevention of Heat Stress by increasing the body's thermoregulation. Cooling is essential for many businesses in hot or humid conditions, and it offers numerous benefits for worker performance. A cooler body is better at sustaining high-intensity workloads for lengthy periods of time. Combating heat stress at work can be accomplished by prevention or therapy, and there is only one way to do so: by lowering the body's core temperature. The most important aspect in cooling down is evaporating sweat from the skin's surface.This growth is primarily driven by Rising Demand for Cooling Apparel in Asian and African Regions and Increased Demand from Military Organization.
APPAREL
Las Vegas Herald

Cheese Market 2021, Prices, Size, Share, Growth, News, Top Companies and Forecast Report 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Cheese Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global cheese market reached a value of US$ 72.26 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cheese market to reach a value of US$ 105.93 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.81% during 2021-2026.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Las Vegas Herald

Vitrified Tiles Market - Factors Driving Growth Post 2020: Forecast 2027

Rapid growth in the construction sector is one of the major factors driving the vitrified tiles market. High demand for residential and non-residential buildings has a significant impact on the demand for vitrified tiles, as they are used in the flooring and walls of the buildings. Vitrified tiles are often used as a substitute to marble and granite flooring. Also, in addition, increasing population & urbanization, and rising incomes from economic growth boost the demand for the construction market in various regions, which has propelled rapid growth for the vitrified tiles market.
CONSTRUCTION
Las Vegas Herald

eLearning Market is Booming Worldwide with K12, Pearson, Bettermarks, XUEDA

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global eLearning Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are K12 Inc, Pearson, White Hat Managemen, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K, Bettermarks, Scoyo, Languagenut, Beness Holding, Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology, XUEDA, AMBO, XRS, CDEL, Ifdoo, YINGDING & YY Inc etc.
EDUCATION
Las Vegas Herald

Viral Inactivation Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the viral inactivation market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the viral inactivation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11%-13%. In this market, kits and reagents is the largest segment by product, whereas pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are largest by end user. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant expenditure on research and development activities by the government and companies.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Online On-Demand Home Service Market May See a Big Move | Handy, Hello Alfred, Amazon, Alfred Club

Latest survey on Global Online On-demand Home Service Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Online On-demand Home Service. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2030*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Online On-demand Home Service market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Handy, Hello Alfred, Amazon, Helpling, YourMechanic, Zaarly, Airtasker, AskForTask, Laurel & Wolf, MyClean, Paintzen, CLEANLY, SERVIZ, Alfred Club, ANGI Homeservices, ServiceWhale, TaskRabbit, 58 Daojia (58 Home), Ganji.com, Ayibang & eJiaJie.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Electronic Cigarette and Tobacco Vapor Market - A Multi-Billion Dollar Market Identifying Hidden Gems

HTF MI recently introduced a survey analysis on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Electronic Cigarette and Tobacco Vapor Market. The ultimate purpose of this research study is to provide consumer goods and retail companies with the global and local insights about specific behaviours and preferences of their target audience / consumers in COVID-19 Outbreak- Electronic Cigarette and Tobacco Vapor Industry. By providing insights on market maker i.e different customer segments, companies can tailor their business strategies for maximum success. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are MCIG Inc, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs, British American Tobacco PLC, Philip Morris International, Altria Group Inc., Turning Point Brands, NJOY, LLC & Imperial Brands plc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Phosphate Market | Industry Improvement Status and Outlook by Analyzing the Performance of Various Competitors Till 2027

Market Research Future (MRFR) studied the global phosphate market 2020 through the analysis period till 2023. The alterations in phosphate market estimates due to COVID 19 pandemic is offered in the report. The phosphate industry can thrive due to growing utility of fertilizers in modern agricultural practices. The rise in utility of phosphate in the booming food and beverage sector, especially the meat segment, can contribute to the market surge. The management for kidney stone is one of the major pharmaceutical application of phosphate. The increase cases of renal issues can favor the phosphate market growth in the near future.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Predictive Emission Monitoring System (PEMS) Market Size, Key Players, Growth Opportunities, Industry Segments, Demand, Future Prospects and Regional Outlook 2027

Predictive emission monitoring systems (PEMS) are programming-based systems. It is used to give accurate and effective estimates related to emissions. PEMS uses a different numerical model that uses different measures the details like temperature flow factor as input information. And you must know that emission monitoring process systems are hardware-based systems. These hardware-based program systems are mainly used in multiple manufacturing industries. In the market, PEMS is considered a powerful option in an alternative to emission monitoring process systems. It is used by many natural controllers for recording & observing plant emissions.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Styrenic Polymers Market 2020 - Trends, Profit Growth, Size, Share, Analysis by Top Players, Future Plans and Forecast by 2027

Styrenic Polymers are a group of end plastic products with styrene as the central component. The group is quite unique as it does not have a specific melting. This provides faster processing of these polymers with high dimensional stability and excellent mechanical properties. The global styrenic polymers market can expect 5% CAGR during the forecast period during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Market Research Future (MRFR) in their report on the same claimed that the possibility to cross the anticipated valuation by the end of 2025 is quite high for the market.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

SaaS Backup Software Market May Set Epic Growth Story with SolarWinds, Barracuda, Datto

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global SaaS Backup Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are SolarWinds, Spanning, Datto, Acronis, OwnBackup, UpSafe, BackupBuddy, Relational Junction, Barracuda & Mail Backup etc.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Zeropressure Tires Market By Type (Self-supporting Type, Support Ring Type) and By Application (OEM Market, After Market) - Forecast to 2021-2031

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the zeropressure tires market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on zeropressure tires market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Vanadium Market to 2027 | Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis

In terms of volume, The Global Vanadium Market was 88.23 kilotons in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the review period. Vanadium compound is significantly used as an alloying element in the iron & steel industry. Its corrosion resistance property makes it ideal for application in the manufacturing of tubes and pipes used to carry chemicals. In addition, mixing titanium with vanadium and iron increases the durability and strength of the material used in the manufacturing of wind turbines. For instance, in November 2018, JSW steel announced to ramp up the steel manufacturing capacity to 44–55 million tonnes per annum by 2030 to cater to the need of end-use industries.
MARKETS

