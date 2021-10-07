Radiopharmaceuticals Market is poised to expand at over 4.66% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 and 2031

Global Body-Worn Camera Market is expected to reach a value of USD 1506.9 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. Market Research Future (MRFR), in its report, envelops segmentation and drivers to provide a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. Body-worn cameras can be used to capture audio data as well as video data digitally and comprise of a camera, microphone, battery, and data storage unit. These devices are clipped onto the uniforms of police and special law-enforcement personnel. These cameras have the ability to record video and play it later or perform live streaming, depending on the system being used.

