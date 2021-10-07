CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cytotoxic Drugs Sales revenue will reach US$ 17,083.7 Mn by the End of 2028

 5 days ago

The growth of the Cytotoxic Drugs Market is directly related to increased prevalence of cancer and higher access to the cancer care industry across the globe. Cytotoxic drugs are first line of treatment through chemotherapy in most cancer cases. As the technology continues to advance in traditional methods, it betters the further improvement in treatments and outcomes coming out of such technology.

Las Vegas Herald

Las Vegas Herald

ChemoCentryx Receives FDA Approval for TAVNEOS; Shares Skyrocket

Shares of biopharmaceutical company ChemoCentryx, Inc., (CCXI) jumped 96% on Friday to close at $38.41 after the company announced that its orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, TAVNEOS, received Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval. TAVNEOS has been approved as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active...
Animal Parasiticides Market 2021 – 2028 | Market is estimated to account for US$ 13,829.9 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027

Animal Parasiticides Market top level players are analyzed in report based on current and future development status, and Animal Parasiticides market estimations from 2021 to 2028 in terms of revenue and volume. This report provides strategic recommendations consulted by the industrial experts including market share worldwide, future outlook, cost profit structure, supply, raw materials, labour cost, manufacturing expenses, latest market trends, demands, ROI.
Las Vegas Herald

High Fiber Feed Market Expected To Reach US$ 383.4 Mn By 2018-2027

The latest market report by PMR, titled 'High Fiber Feed Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2027', provides some key insights on the global high fiber feed market in terms of volume and value. As per the report, the global high fiber feed market is expected to grow at an attractive CAGR of 4.2%, and be valued at US$ 383.4 Mn by the end of forecast period. PMR offers several vital insights about the global high fiber feed market scenario with several forecasting factors.
Las Vegas Herald

Fuel Cell For Data Centre Market Is Anticipated To Be Valued At Over US$ 278 Mn At The End Of 2028.

PMR presents an in-depth analysis and presents key insights on the global fuel cell for data centre market in its latest market study titled 'Fuel Cell for Data Centre Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028'. The long-term outlook on the global fuel cell for data centre market remains optimistic with the market being valued at over US$ 66 Mn at the end of 2018. The market is anticipated to be valued at over US$ 278 Mn at the end of 2028.
Rebel Yell

Sugar Alcohol Market Revenue Is Expected To Reach US$ 1.4 Bn By 2017-2026:Persistence Market Research

Increasing epidemic of diabetes and obesity has driven the awareness of consumers towards sweet foods and beverages, wherein the demand for products containing artificial sweeteners is dwindling rapidly. In order to add the sweet taste to food products, companies are increasing the use of natural compounds such as sugar alcohols. Food regulatory bodies in different countries are acting as proponents for the growing use of sugar alcohols. In addition, scientific studies have dubbed sugar alcohols as nutritive sweeteners, which can not only regulate the metabolism of a diabetic person, but also lower the blood sugar responses.
Las Vegas Herald

Pet Insurance Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation US$ 15 Bn by the end of 2029 & will exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% between 2019-2029

Companies active in the pet insurance industry are focusing on collaborating with pet organizations and veterinarians, in a bid to spread increased word-of-mouth referrals. The pet insurance market is projected to grow at an very promising CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2029-2029). A significant increase in pet ownership rates, and the rising levels of disposable income among the middle class are crucial factors driving the sales of pet insurance. Market players are also pushing for awareness campaigns about pet diseases to leverage the willingness of pet owners to spend on pet care, which will continue to boost growth of pet insurance market, reveals Future Market Insights (FMI).
Las Vegas Herald

Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market is expected to reach a market revenue of over US$ 2,000 Mn by the end of 2025

The global Health Care Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market includes services like regulatory writing and publishing, clinical trial applications, etc. A new research report by Future Market Insights provides an in-depth analysis of the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market. This comprehensive research report is titled 'Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025'.
Las Vegas Herald

General Well Being Dietary Supplements Market is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 56,900 Mn by 2026 end

In order to stay fit and healthy, consumers all across the world are preferring to consume dietary supplements and avoid chronic disease conditions like high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes. Also, there is a general increase in the health consciousness amongst the consumers, wherein they are focusing on preventive healthcare. This trend, coupled with an increase in the disposable income and the increased choices in the form of various types of health supplements that are available in the market presently are leading to an increase in the popularity of dietary supplements. As more people are resorting to gyms, fitness centers and diet centers, the usage of dietary supplements is encouraged by such institutions, leading to their increased adoption by consumers.
Las Vegas Herald

Electronic Cigarette and Tobacco Vapor Market - A Multi-Billion Dollar Market Identifying Hidden Gems

HTF MI recently introduced a survey analysis on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Electronic Cigarette and Tobacco Vapor Market. The ultimate purpose of this research study is to provide consumer goods and retail companies with the global and local insights about specific behaviours and preferences of their target audience / consumers in COVID-19 Outbreak- Electronic Cigarette and Tobacco Vapor Industry. By providing insights on market maker i.e different customer segments, companies can tailor their business strategies for maximum success. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are MCIG Inc, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs, British American Tobacco PLC, Philip Morris International, Altria Group Inc., Turning Point Brands, NJOY, LLC & Imperial Brands plc.
Las Vegas Herald

Specialty Drug Distribution Market May Set New Growth Story | Alliance Healthcare, Medipal Holdings, Celesio, Amerisource, Mckesson

The Global Specialty Drug Distribution Market outlook survey highlights the dynamics at play in each of the subsegments of Specialty Drug Distribution Industry to better elaborate current state, emerging trends and potential areas of focus. Discerning stakeholders in the Specialty Drug Distribution market will be able to use this study to evaluate opportunities and challenges in the context of an increasingly complex healthcare and life sciences marketplace. To understand big picture lot of industry players were analysed and some of them are Amerisource, Mckesson, Cardinal Health, PHOENIX, Medipal Holdings, Alliance Healthcare, Celesio, Sinopharm, Accredo, Shanghai Pharma, Anda, Jointown, Max Pharma & Avella.
Las Vegas Herald

Automotive Glass Bonding Market Size Forecast to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2026

Automotive Glass Bonding Market size is forecast to reach $3.5 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026. With the growing demand for vehicles in various sectors such as transporting and commercial, the automotive glass bonding market is witnessing an increase in demand. Whereas, one of the most crucial aspects of glass-to-glass or glass-to-metal bonding is the use of adhesive or sealants to make the joint load-bearing. They had the strength, the flexibility for bonding two materials with very different expansion coefficients, and could seal against moisture. Delay in curing time of adhesives will create few hurdles for the automotive glass bonding market as the manufacturing plants are not running on its full potential.
WINKNEWS.com

Claims about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness clarified

Booster shots are now available to people who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and completed their set of shots six months ago. So, does that mean people who received the shot six months ago but have not gotten a booster are at risk?. One commentator on Instagram said, “It’s been...
Las Vegas Herald

Detergent Alcohol Market to 2027: Top 10 Companies, Trends, Growth Factors, Global Industry Overlook during Forecast Period

Detergent Alcohols Market are derived from petrochemical and natural sources and are used across industries including household detergent, lubricant, and industrial cleaner due to its amphipathic nature. The product functions as a derivative for several household detergent products like hard surface and laundry cleaners. The global detergent alcohol market, as per a report by Market Research Future (MRFR) is touted to register a CAGR of 6.5%, surpassing a valuation of USD 11 billion during the forecast period (2017-2025). It possesses surfactant properties and is used to clean fabrics and metal surfaces. The soaring awareness regarding the maintenance of hygiene is promoting the market growth across the globe. The increased need to control dirt borne diseases and harmful bacteria will augment the demand for the product in the global market.
Las Vegas Herald

Cheese Market 2021, Prices, Size, Share, Growth, News, Top Companies and Forecast Report 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Cheese Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global cheese market reached a value of US$ 72.26 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cheese market to reach a value of US$ 105.93 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.81% during 2021-2026.
Las Vegas Herald

NVMe Over Fiber Channel Market is expected to top US$ 30.36 Bn in 2021 and will register impressive growth at 23.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

Future Market Insights (FMI) has published a new market research report on social employee recognition systems. The report has been titled, Global NVMe Over Fiber Channel Market: Global Industry Analysis, Forecast. Long-term contracts with large enterprises and private companies are likely to aid the expansion of business revenues, and innovation in the industry will enable social employee recognition system vendors to reach out to new potential customers in emerging markets. These factors are expected to help the global market for social employee recognition systems observe stellar growth in next few years.
