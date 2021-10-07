Stars' Roope Hintz: Suiting up Thursday

Gibson (shin) is listed as active Sunday at Atlanta. Gibson didn't appear on Washington's injury report until Thursday, when he was absent due to a shin injury. He returned in a limited capacity to wrap up Week 4 prep, and while he was listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, the Football Team seemed to forecast his availability when he traveled with his teammates to Atlanta on Saturday. Now that he's got through pregame warmups unscathed, Gibson is poised for his leading share of the backfield work, which so far has translated to 17 touches for 95 yards from scrimmage per game to go with one touchdown in three appearances on the campaign.

