Hockey

Stars' Roope Hintz: Suiting up Thursday

 5 days ago

Hintz (groin) will be in action versus Colorado on Thursday. Despite missing some time due to injury, Hintz racked up 43 points in 41 games last year, including a career-high 28 helpers. With his groin problem behind him, the 24-year-old winger should slot into both a first-line role and the top power-play unit. If he can play a full 82-game season, Hintz should be able to challenge for the 60-point threshold and possibly beyond.

Dallas Sports Nation

Roope Hintz, Tyler Seguin, Alexander Radulov; a Potential Top Scoring Line

By now, the word is out. The Dallas Stars were pretty banged up last season with all of their 2021 injury issues. Banged up was putting it mildly too. Here we are going to look at three forwards who will be more than likely be playing together alot. Tyler Seguin, and Alexander Radulov played too few games this past year. While Roope Hintz played alot, but was deemed day to day throughout much of the year.
NHL
chatsports.com

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Return of the Hintz

It’s just the preseason, but Roope Hintz looked good in his debut last night, scoring a goal for the Dallas Stars in a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Hintz is coming off a groin injury, but it sure didn’t look like it on the ice:. Asked what he liked...
NHL
defendingbigd.com

Roope Hintz To See First Preseason Action As Avalanche Come To Dallas

The Dallas Stars will finish their preseason schedule with a home-and-home versus the Colorado Avalanche starting tonight at the American Airlines Center. Puck drop will be 7 PM CDT. Roope Hintz will see his first preseason game for the Stars after playing through all of last season and then undergoing...
NHL
