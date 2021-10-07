Stars' Roope Hintz: Suiting up Thursday
Hintz (groin) will be in action versus Colorado on Thursday. Despite missing some time due to injury, Hintz racked up 43 points in 41 games last year, including a career-high 28 helpers. With his groin problem behind him, the 24-year-old winger should slot into both a first-line role and the top power-play unit. If he can play a full 82-game season, Hintz should be able to challenge for the 60-point threshold and possibly beyond.www.cbssports.com
