Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting penultimate preseason game

The New York Islanders opened up the 2020-21 season without any fans in attendance for home games at Nassau Coliseum. When the COVID-19 restrictions in New York State eased a bit, the Islanders were allowed to welcome 10% of capacity and then that number grew during the Stanley Cup Playoffs to the point where the building was just under 1,000 seats shy of capacity for the Stanley Cup Semifinals against Tampa Bay. But while the Islanders were able to start welcoming back fans in the middle of a pandemic, their American Hockey League franchise in Bridgeport played a truncated campaign without fans at Webster Bank Arena for the entire season. Hockey fans have not been able to see a game in Bridgeport since March of 2020 when the pandemic started. That wait comes to an end this Saturday when Bridgeport will host the first of three Islanders preseason games as the Isles host the New Jersey Devils at 2pm.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO