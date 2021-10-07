CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting penultimate preseason game

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalbot is slated to start between the home pipes in Thursday's preseason clash with Chicago, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot is expected to play the entirety of the contest. The 34-year-old netminder was solid in his last preseason appearance last Thursday against Colorado, stopping 22 of 24 shots before being replaced by Andrew Hammond at the midway point of the eventual 6-4 loss. Talbot likely won't play in Minnesota's final preseason contest Saturday against the Blackhawks, so he'll want to make the most of his opportunity Thursday night.

