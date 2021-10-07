CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros' Blake Taylor: Not on playoff roster

Taylor was not included as part of the Astros' roster for their ALDS matchup against the White Sox. Taylor spent the entirety of the regular season in the majors, outside of a brief rehab stint in late May, but he's apparently not seen as one of the team's top 12 pitchers despite the fact that he recorded a 3.16 ERA in 42.2 innings. The decision appears to be a strategic one, as the Astros will carry just a single left-handed reliever (Brooks Raley) against a White Sox team that skews heavily right-handed. If the Astros advance to the ALCS and decide they need a second lefty, Taylor will likely return to the roster.

