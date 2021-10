Greenway is under the weather and won't be available for Thursday's preseason game versus Colorado, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Coach Dean Evason clarified that Greenway's illness was not COVID-19 related, which means the winger won't have to enter the league's protocols. As such, he could be back in time to suit up against the Avs on Monday. The 24-year-old winger should be in the mix for a top-six spot this season after generating six goals and 26 helpers in 56 games last year. If he can secure more power-play opportunities, Greenway could make for an interesting fantasy asset.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO