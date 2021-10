The Bruins were going to have to make some tough decisions on their roster and, on Saturday, they made a couple of them. With 27 players left in camp for for 23 roster spots, the B’s placed veterans John Moore and Chris Wagner on waivers, according to multiple reports. Whether any team chooses to take on the vets’ contracts is questionable. The defenseman Moore, currently slotted as the seventh or eight defenseman, has a cap hit of $2.75 million this year and next while Wagner, who lost his regular place on the fourth line last year, has a cap hit of $1.35 million this year and next.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO