CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Twitter Reacts To NBA Players Getting Charged With Fraud

By Team CASSIUS
Cassius
Cassius
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CGaVH_0cKD4G8r00

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who is Tony Allen's wife of eight years, Desiree Rodriguez?

Former basketball player Tony Allen and his wife Desiree are two of 18 people accused of committing health fraud. We know all about the NBA player but what do we know about Tony Allen’s wife, Desiree?. Tony Allen, a six-time member of the NBA All-Defensive Team, and his wife Desiree...
NBA
thesource.com

Jeffrey Jordan, Son of Michael Jordan, Arrested for Assault

The 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan, Jeffrey Jordan, has been arrested on one count of aggravated assault against healthcare professionals. KPHO Arizona states the assault occurred on Friday night. Jeffrey was taken to the hospital after he slipped and hit the back of his head on a table at Casa...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Miles
Person
Sebastian Telfair
Person
Ruben Patterson
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Shannon Brown
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Jay Williams News

ESPN just can’t seem to find the right mix of people for its NBA pregame show. Every couple of years, the Worldwide Leader rolls out a new crew for NBA Countdown, hoping they’ve finally found the right ingredients for a show that can match what Turner Sports has in Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Big Baby#Notorioustei#Pelican Bay Tryna Guard
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Knicks ‘aggressive’ in pursuit of blockbuster trade

The New York Knicks made some noise in the offseason, but as team president Leon Rose noted, the wheeling and dealing is far from over. Speaking with reporters on Friday, Rose hinted about the team’s plan to pull off a blockbuster trade in the coming weeks and months. The team added Kemba Walker and Evan […] The post Knicks ‘aggressive’ in pursuit of blockbuster trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
Footwear News

Why Shareef O’Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
BASKETBALL
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Reveals Who Pissed Him Off And Threw Him Off His Game: "Joe Young... If I See Him Again, I'm On His Ass."

Kevin Durant is one of the fiercest competitors in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets superstar is all about winning, always putting up a show for fans. It is rare to see KD having an off night, but the 2x NBA champion is also a human, like the rest of us. Moreover, he can get pissed and lose focus if somebody uses the right words against him.
NBA
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
98
Followers
191
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy