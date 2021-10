DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado health officials announced an expansion to the state’s health plans on Tuesday. The expansions will focus on mental health and pain management. (credit: CBS) That includes making sure that gender affirmation treatments are an essential benefit. That’s something that is a first in the U.S. “For too long, transgender people have faced barriers that made it difficult to access doctors, affordable coverage and medical treatments,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “Gender-affirming care can be life-saving.” The new rules also address the opioid crisis by looking at how the medications are prescribed and considering alternatives to address pain as a mental health crisis.

