New Marist College president to develop strategic road map for future

There's a new leader in charge at Marist College.

Kevin Weinman is now officially the school's new president.

He took over on Monday and says his first order of business as he plans for Marist's future is listening. "Students, faculty, staff, board of trustees, alumni. I really want to hear everybody’s voice as we develop a strategic road map for the future," says Weinman.

Before taking this job, Weinman worked at Amherst College where he served as the chief financial and administrative officer.