'Get the Vax Facts' event in Stratford answers questions about the COVID-19 vaccine

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

The Stratford Health Department hosted an event Thursday to answer residents' questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and administer the shot.

The "Get the Vax Facts" took place at the Baldwin Apartments on Griffen Street.

Vaccinations were available for people 18 and up. Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were administered.

The event also offered free coffee and doughnuts.

