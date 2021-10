SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Sun Prairie home of an F-16 pilot who was killed in a crash while training last year is now paid off in full thanks to a national foundation. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation says it has paid off the home of U.S. Air Force Major Durwood Martin “Rocky” Jones as one of 50 mortgages paid for Gold Star families and fallen police officers and firefighters across the country.

SUN PRAIRIE, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO