PTA survey says parents concerned with kids unhealthy eating habits during pandemic

By Richard Roman
 5 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – In a recent Fidelis Care survey conducted with the New York State PTA revealed more than 60 percent of parents were concerned about their children developed unhealthy eating habits during the pandemic.

The New York State PTA has partnered with Fidelis Care in a program called “Everyday Child Healthy” developed to support healthier families, schools, and communities.

Stewart’s Shops donates $250K to Amsterdam hospital

The program provides support by Fidelis Care in a unique blog website with resources that are intuitive with interactive videos in physical activities, healthy eating habits, and informs parents on child health-related issues, as well as hygiene habits kids can adapt to daily.

“Our collaboration is based on shared values and the belief that the health and well-being of children are foundational for the health and well-being of our schools and communities,” said Pam Hassen, Chief Member Engagement Officer . “Through ‘Every Child Healthy,’ we look forward to supporting families in their daily lives and as they prepare for a new school year.”

SUNY increasing financial awards, academic resources for disadvantaged students

Fidelis Care Lunchology Menu

Fidelis-Care-Lunchology-2021 Download

For more information on New York State PTA, visit the NYS PTA homepage on parent and family resources.

