Springfield, MA

Springfield man arrested on Pine Street for possession of firearm, high capacity magazine

By Nick DeGray
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday after police located a firearm in a vehicle on Pine Street.

Springfield driver arrested after police witness passengers riding on top of car

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a disturbance on Pine Street around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday evening where someone possibly had a firearm. While talking to the people involved in the disturbance, officers located a firearm loaded with sixteen rounds of ammunition inside a truck owned by 28-year-old Angel Gonzalez of Springfield.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Gonzalez was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Possession of a large capacity firearm
  • Possession of a high capacity magazine
  • Possession of a firearm without a FID card
  • Possession of ammunition without a FID card

