Week 5 of the 2021 college football season is filled with intriguing and high-profile matchups in the SEC, with none bigger than Ole Miss meeting Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide are No. 1 in the nation, but the Rebels have their sights set on an upset after last year's shootout in Oxford. In addition to two high-scoring offenses and elite quarterbacks squaring off, there's also the storyline of former Alabama assistant Lane Kiffin returning to Tuscaloosa. Alabama coach Nick Saban is 23-0 against former assistants, but Kiffin has the firepower to make this one interesting on Saturday.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO