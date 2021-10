ITHACA, N.Y.—Cornell University will now require all employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination by Dec. 8, according to an announcement from the school on Wednesday. The university had already required any student taking on-campus classes to receive the vaccination to return for the Fall 2021 semester, though it did honor religious and medical exemptions, but had stopped short of requiring the same for staff and faculty—making the school fairly unique, though legal challenges against full staff vaccine mandates have been common in cases when those are introduced. According to Cornell, 91 percent of the school’s “other employees” are already vaccinated, compared to 99 percent of faculty and 99 percent of students.

ITHACA, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO