Bears predictions: Week 5 at Raiders

By Patrick Finley
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 5 days ago
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears-Raiders game in Las Vegas:. Raiders, 21-14: The Bears are coming off a nice win over a bad team. The Raiders are coming off a bad loss against a good team. Putting my advanced degree from the Chicago School of Crackpot Psychology to use, I see the crew from Vegas taking out its frustration on the Bears, whose win over the Lions didn’t have a lot of nutritional value. The Bears are going to miss David Montgomery. Season: 3-1.

The hardest-working paper in America.

