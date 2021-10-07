Bears predictions: Week 5 at Raiders
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears-Raiders game in Las Vegas:. Raiders, 21-14: The Bears are coming off a nice win over a bad team. The Raiders are coming off a bad loss against a good team. Putting my advanced degree from the Chicago School of Crackpot Psychology to use, I see the crew from Vegas taking out its frustration on the Bears, whose win over the Lions didn’t have a lot of nutritional value. The Bears are going to miss David Montgomery. Season: 3-1.chicago.suntimes.com
