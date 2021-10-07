CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: ‘Mass’ powerfully explores the emotional aftermath of a school shooting

By JUSTIN CHANG
CharlotteObserver.com
 5 days ago

“Mass,” Fran Kranz’s somber, stirring writing-directing debut, unfolds over roughly two hours at a small-town church where two middle-aged couples gather for a private and intensely painful reckoning. The movie’s title evokes a religious service; not coincidentally, it also brings to mind a term that has been a depressing fixture of American headlines for decades (and surfaced again just this week). Several years earlier, we learn, these characters’ lives were shattered by a mass shooting at their children’s high school. Jay (Jason Isaacs) and Gail (Martha Plimpton) lost their son; Richard (Reed Birney) and Linda (Ann Dowd) also lost theirs, though as he was the shooter in question, they fear he was lost to them long before.

www.charlotteobserver.com

Variety

‘The Manor’ Review: Evil Is Afoot at This Old Folks’ Home

This weekend marks the much-noted 50th anniversary of “The French Connection’s” release. “The Manor” perhaps inadvertently stirs memories of another William Friedkin joint, 1990 horror “The Guardian,” which was so disliked by the director that he omitted mentioning it in his otherwise fairly comprehensive memoirs. This addition to the second “Welcome to the Blumhouse” quartet of genre features likewise offers an evil tree-entity, to perhaps less campily absurd results — which is both a good and a bad thing. Writer-director Axelle Carolyn’s second solo feature (following 2013’s ghost story “Soulmate”) provides a welcome starring vehicle for Barbara Hershey, who hasn’t had...
MOVIES
Indianapolis Recorder

Film review: ‘Mass’ a haunting, powerful slow burn

“Why do I want to know about your son? Because he killed mine.”. So begins the dramatic arc of “Mass,” one of the most intense films in recent memory. The film, which had its Heartland Film Festival debut Oct. 8, is set largely in the basement of a church in an unspecified, all-American town, focusing on two sets of parents. One pair, portrayed by Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton, lost their son six years earlier in a mass shooting at his high school. The other pair, played by Ann Dowd and Reed Birney, lost their son the same day, when he killed himself after killing 10 others.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
screenanarchy.com

Review: MAYDAY, Stinging and Enthralling Emotive Power

In writer-director Karen Cinorre’s visually enthralling, stunning debut, Mayday, it’s a semi-Hobbesian “war of all against all,” except the first “all” and the second “all” fall strictly along gender lines, pitting semi-suspecting men, some all-too-eager to play the heroes in their own mind, against a tight-knit group of young women, ferociously skilled fighters one and all, just as eager to prove they don’t need or want men to save them.
MOVIES
culturedvultures.com

Mass REVIEW – Poignant Perfection

I am not one for hyperbole. I certainly don’t go shouting about a movie’s merits from a rooftop, and I don’t give out the elusive perfect score on a regular basis. In fact, I have yet to rate a film ten out of ten. That’s all about to change today, because Mass is just that good, and it’s one of the best films I’ve seen this year. It tackles a sensitive subject matter with such nuance, and the acting from the four lead actors is just superb. It is all so riveting and mesmerizing, and for most of the film, they never even leave the room.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Mass' a powerful directorial debut about parents confronting tragedy

Judy (Breeda Wool) fusses over the room, placing the table, setting out too much food. She frets as a business-like Kendra (Michelle N. Carter) scrutinizes the artwork and adjusts the chairs just so, strategizing the placement of the tissue box. These preparations, conducted in hushed tones, portend the anguished drama that is about to play out in this space.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Review: MASS, Devastating, Searing and Timely

It might be one of the deepest and most abiding ironies of the last year that it took the emergence of one pandemic (COVID-19) to temporarily end another pandemic (school shootings). With the majority of elementary and high school students in the U.S. learning remotely since the spring of 2020,...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Bulletproof’ Trailer: Timely Todd Chandler Documentary Explores Complex Issues Raised By School Shootings

EXCLUSIVE: We’re just at the start of the academic year, but already shooting incidents have been reported at schools in several states, including South Carolina where three students were shot on August 18 as they were leaving Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. A few days earlier, a 13-year-old student allegedly shot and killed another 13-year-old at a school in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Salt Lake Tribune

Mike Flanagan explores his private horrors in ‘Midnight Mass’

Writer-director Mike Flanagan has become best known for his adaptations of works by Shirley Jackson (“The Haunting of Hill House”), Henry James (“The Haunting of Bly Manor”) and Stephen King (“Gerald’s Game,” “Doctor Sleep”). The horrors in his latest project, “Midnight Mass,” a seven-episode limited series that premiered Friday on Netflix, are homegrown.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Evil’ Season 2 Was a Mesmerizing Metaphorical Juggling Act

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for the “Evil” Season 2 finale, “C Is for Cannibal,” including the ending.] Doubt is a common villain, particularly in stories where faith plays an outsized role. One of the real joys of watching “Evil” come into its own over the course of Season 2 is watching it embrace such a fundamental idea. The Paramount+ series has its share of lore — what is Catholicism if not a few millennia of meticulously documented tradition? — but it’s also thrived in a dangerous grey zone between out-and-out procedural and season-long religious Big Bads, spinning something thrilling with...
TV SERIES
MovieMaker

Mass: How Fran Kranz Wrote the Script for the School-Shooting Drama

Veteran actor Fran Kranz is the writer-director of Mass, a school-shooting drama which revolves around a reconciliation meeting between two sets of parents. In this feature, Kranz explains how he wrote the conversation in that extended scene. Mass takes place almost entirely in one room with four actors seated at...
MOVIES
Observer

‘Mass’ Is a Shattering Chamber Piece About the Aftermath of Tragedy

Mass, the feature debut from writer-director Fran Kranz, is a suffocating, emotionally riveting piece that walks a few difficult lines. Stylistically, it reads like black box theatre, with its minimalist approach to setting and plot: four characters in one room dealing with the aftermath of tragedy. Thematically, the material it handles is incredibly volatile. Years after another deadly American school shooting, the parents of one of the victims sit down with the parents of the shooter, in an attempt to better understand the horrific events which have come to define their lives.
RELIGION
Collider

‘Mass’ Writer-Director Fran Kranz on Wanting to Explore the Idea of Redemption and Forgiveness

From first-time feature writer/director Fran Kranz, the heartbreakingly moving drama Mass tells the painfully intimate and tragic story of two sets of parents (Reed Birney & Ann Dowd and Jason Isaacs & Martha Plimpton) who have suffered great loss. As they put words to their own grief and anger, they reach a level of understanding that just might help set them free to truly heal.
MOVIES
