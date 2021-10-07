Review: ‘Mass’ powerfully explores the emotional aftermath of a school shooting

I am not one for hyperbole. I certainly don’t go shouting about a movie’s merits from a rooftop, and I don’t give out the elusive perfect score on a regular basis. In fact, I have yet to rate a film ten out of ten. That’s all about to change today, because Mass is just that good, and it’s one of the best films I’ve seen this year. It tackles a sensitive subject matter with such nuance, and the acting from the four lead actors is just superb. It is all so riveting and mesmerizing, and for most of the film, they never even leave the room.

