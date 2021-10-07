CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennedy Center stagehands authorize strike, putting 'Hadestown' and other scheduled shows in jeopardy

By Peggy McGlone
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - The stagehands who work behind the scenes at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts authorized a strike Thursday morning, more than a year after their contract expired, saying thatongoing talks seem unlikely to result in a new deal. The two sides remain at odds over several key issues, including staffing levels, wages and overtime pay, according to the union.

WTTW - Chicago PBS

The Kennedy Center at 50

Echoing "An American Pageant for the Arts," the 1962 event conducted by Leonard Bernstein, this special celebration and re-launch of live, in-person performing arts in America will be hosted by six-time Tony Award® winner Audra McDonald with special guest Caroline Kennedy and feature the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO).
WTTW - Chicago PBS

The Stars Celebrating the Kennedy Center's 50th Anniversary on PBS

Fifty years ago, what was then the National Cultural Center in Washington, D.C. inaugurated its opening with a performance of Leonard Bernstein's Mass. (You can stream the Chicago Symphony Orchestra performing the Mass at the Ravinia Festival under Bernstein protégé Marin Alsop via Great Performances.) A year later, Bernstein himself led a star-studded gala performance billed as An American Pageant of the Arts to raise money for the Center. Everyone from Danny Kaye to Maria Tallchief to Marian Anderson to a very young Yo-Yo Ma took part in a televised concert that was graced by Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy. After Kennedy was assassinated the next year, the Center was renamed the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts in his honor.
northernpublicradio.org

Stagehands at the Kennedy Center OK a strike, days after Hollywood crews did the same

Stagehands at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. have voted unanimously to strike if the performing arts center's management imposes what the workers call "draconian cuts and changes to working conditions." According to a statement from the stagehands' union IATSE Local 22, which is part of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, those changes include wage cuts of 40% and the elimination of jobs.
talesbuzz.com

Kennedy Center Union Authorizes Strike Over Pay Cuts & Layoffs – Talesbuzz

With the Tony-winning Hadestown set to make its Washington D.C. debut at the Kennedy Center next week, stagehands at the celebrated venue have authorized a strike vote over what it calls “draconian” wage cuts, job eliminations and other proposed workplace changes. In a vote today, members of the International Alliance...
talesbuzz.com

IATSE Stagehands Avert Threatened Strike Against Kennedy Center In D.C. – Talesbuzz

A threatened IATSE strike against the Kennedy Center has been averted. Following late night bargaining Friday and a unanimous vote to strike earlier this week, stagehands represented by IATSE Stagehands Local 22 have reached an agreement for a new three-year contract with the management of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The agreement was ratified by the union’s membership at a meeting on Saturday.
Washington Post

Paul Taylor Dance Company makes a triumphant return to Kennedy Center

It’s difficult to imagine a better way to return to in-person dance performances at the Kennedy Center than with the Paul Taylor Dance Company. The group performed two of Taylor’s most uplifting works on Thursday night — “Company B” and “Esplanade” — and as the dancers whirled and swooped across the Eisenhower Theater stage, they delivered a bright, refreshing tonic for the long period of dance deprivation we’ve endured.
WJLA

Kennedy Center, stage crew reach contract agreement, nixing potential strike

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Kennedy Center announces it has reached a three-year agreement with its stage crew, members of International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 22, after the crew unanimously voted to strike ahead of the opera house's October run of "Hadestown." Resolution was reached Saturday with...
Washingtonian.com

Kennedy Center Avoids Strike This Weekend

The Kennedy Center managed to avoid a strike of its stage workers this weekend, coming to an agreement with their union on Saturday. International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 22 and Kennedy Center management were able shake hands on a three-year contract that “includes modest increases in wages and benefits by the end of the contract, and addresses various other terms and conditions of employment,” according to a Kennedy Center press release.
ourtribune.com

