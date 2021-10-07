CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Studies show power of Pfizer vaccine starts to wane after two months

MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HealthDay)—Two new studies confirm that the immunity offered by two doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine drops off after about two months, although protection against severe disease, hospitalization and death holds strong. The reports, from Israel and Qatar, add to evidence that suggests even fully vaccinated people need to continue to...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated people have an up to 97% reduced risk of contracting COVID-19 as more of their family members gain immunity through vaccination or infection, study finds

Unvaccinated people are less likely to contract COVID-19 if members of their family have some sort of immunity against the virus, a new study suggests. Researchers from Umeå University, in northeast Sweden, found Covid vaccines not only protect people who have received the shot, but others around them as well.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Israeli#Vaccinated#Cnn
biospace.com

New Evidence Suggests COVID-19 Vaccines Might Mitigate Long COVID

Long COVID is real, and on October 6, the World Health Organization (WHO) published a formal definition of the illness, which it refers to as “post COVID-19 condition.” Now, evidence is emerging that not only can COVID-19 vaccines help to prevent the condition, but they could serve as a form of “rescue” for those already stricken with it.
SCIENCE
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, This Is Likely the Soonest You Can Get a Booster

If you got a double dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single shot made by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) earlier this year, you're likely on edge these days, wondering when it will be your turn to get a booster. It's been a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose from Pfizer, which was the first of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. to submit its necessary paperwork. Less than a week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee met and then it only took a day for CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, to endorse the recommendation. Ever since, eligible Pfizer recipients have been lining up to get their boosters, but the message has been clear to those who got one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines—don't try to wiggle your way into the queue for a Pfizer booster; wait your turn to boost with the original vaccine you received. Now, however, we finally have a solid idea of what the booster timeline looks like for those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Read on to find out when it'll finally be your turn!
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

Rich countries’ rush to buy Merck antiviral pill risks leaving poor countries behind in COVID fight—again

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Moves by a small group of countries to acquire supplies of Merck & Co.’s promising COVID pill before it’s even approved are raising concerns that some poorer nations could be left behind in a repeat of the slow and inequitable rollout of vaccines.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
nbcboston.com

Moderna, J&J, Pfizer: 5 Things to Know About COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

With additional booster shots nearing authorization, questions surrounding the extra doses are rising. The Food and Drug Administration's panel of experts is expected to evaluate boosters for both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson this week to determine if they will recommend them for emergency use. Pfizer's booster shot has already been approved for such use in certain populations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Vaccines are effective against most SARS-CoV-2 variants, says study

Two of the commonly used coronavirus vaccines provide protection against multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, including the highly infectious Delta variant, a new Yale study has found. The findings, published Oct. 11 in the journal Nature, also show that those infected with the virus prior to vaccination...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketRealist

Will the FDA Approve the Moderna COVID-19 Booster This Week?

Some senior citizens and other members of high-risk populations in the U.S. have already received a third COVID-19 shot. However, the FDA only approved the Pfizer booster shot, specifically for those who already received the Pfizer series. Is Moderna next in line?. Article continues below advertisement. With the FDA and...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy