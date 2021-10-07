Routine childhood vaccination rates down during the pandemic

Stringent lockdown measures imposed in the spring of 2020 led to a dramatic drop in vaccinations among both children and adults, according to a new study led by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). The study, which focused on data from Michigan, also found a decrease in sites providing pediatric vaccinations, particularly those dedicated to caring for more vulnerable populations, like Medicaid-insured children. The results, which were published today in the American Journal of Public Health, underscore that there is a cost to COVID-19 beyond the direct effects of the disease, impacting primary care and prevention services.

