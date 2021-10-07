CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Routine childhood vaccination rates down during the pandemic

Cover picture for the article(HealthDay)—As of September 2020, childhood vaccination rates were lower than 2019 levels, according to a study published online Oct. 7 in JAMA Pediatrics. Malini B. DeSilva, M.D., M.P.H., from the HealthPartners Institute in Minneapolis, and colleagues compared trends in pediatric vaccination before and during the pandemic. Children aged younger than 24 months, 4 to 6 years, 11 to 13 years, and 16 to 18 years were included over periods before the COVID-19 pandemic (Jan. 5 through March 14, 2020), during age-limited preventive care (March 15 through May 16, 2020), and during expanded primary care (May 17 through Oct. 3, 2020) and were compared to those enrolled in 2019 (1,402,227 and 1,399,708, respectively).

