Charlotte, NC

Charlotte elementary school on lockdown because of ‘police activity’ nearby

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A west Charlotte elementary school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning but staff said no students were in danger.

According to a message sent to parents from the principal of Charles H. Parker Academic Center, the school was on lockdown because of police activity in the area.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any information about the situation that prompted the lockdown.

The school along West Boulevard near Clanton Road had been known as Barringer Elementary School until a renaming ceremony earlier this week.

“Safety is our top priority, and there is no imminent danger to students and staff,” the message from Principal Range said. “Teaching and learning are continuing at our school.”

No other details have been released.

