Nephrology experts develop roadmap to advance kidney disease research

By National Kidney Foundation
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Kidney Foundation (NKF) released today a research roadmap that, if funded by Congress, would quickly accelerate innovations in treatment and increase understanding of kidney disease. Kidney disease is growing in the United States so much so that now 1 in 3 adults are at risk, yet the pace...

medicalxpress.com

