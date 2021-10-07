CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Microsoft report finds Russia dominant force behind cyberattacks in past year

By Maggie Miller
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DbVR3_0cKD11oA00
© Getty Images

Cyberattacks originating in Russia accounted for more than half of intrusions tracked by Microsoft since mid-2020, the company said in a report released Thursday.

The findings were detailed in Microsoft’s annual Digital Defense Report. The company said it tracked threat activity from a number of countries, but found that 58 percent of attacks reported by customers originated in Russia, followed by North Korea at 23 percent.

“Over the past year, Russia-based activity groups have solidified their position as acute threats to the global digital ecosystem,” the report states. “They have also shown a high tolerance for collateral damage, which leaves anyone with connections to targets of interest vulnerable to opportunistic targeting.”

The report went on to say that more than 90 percent of the Russian-linked threat activity was carried out by a threat group Microsoft named “Nobelium,” which the company blamed in May for using a U.S. Agency for International Development email marketing account to target hundreds of organizations in two dozen countries, including government agencies.

Microsoft found that the U.S. was the most targeted nation by far, accounting for almost half of attacks between July 2020 and June 2021. By contrast, Ukraine was the second most targeted country, with 19 percent of threat activity aimed within its borders.

While Russia was prolific in the hacking space, according to Microsoft’s data, it mainly avoided targeting critical infrastructure groups, with only 2 percent of Russia’s attacks aimed at those key entities. By contrast, 13 percent of Chinese-linked threat activity was aimed at critical infrastructure, as was 9 percent of such activity linked to Iran.

Government entities were seen as the main target for cyberattacks, with government being the most targeted sector, followed by nongovernmental organizations and think tanks. Microsoft found that 53 percent of Nobelium's efforts were aimed at government entities.

“Over the past year, Russia-based groups have improved their rates of successful compromise and increasingly set their sights on government targets, a confluence of trends that could portend more high impact compromises in the year ahead,” the report warned.

The report comes after a 12-month period that saw multiple high-profile and damaging cyber incidents linked back to Russia.

These included the SolarWinds hack, first discovered in December, which allowed Russian government-linked hackers to infiltrate numerous federal agencies and around 100 private sector groups for much of 2020. President Biden levied sanctions against Russia in retaliation for the attack earlier this year.

Criminal groups based in Russia were also linked to the ransomware attacks in May on Colonial Pipeline, which provides around 45 percent of the East Coast’s fuel, and on meat producer JBSA USA. Both attacks temporarily crippled supply chains.

Biden urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to crack down on these hacking groups during their in-person summit in Geneva earlier this year, but top U.S. officials have said there has been little evidence that Russia has taken action in the months since.

Updated at 1:16 p.m.

Comments / 9

Tom Ahee
5d ago

in other news, scientists have announced that they believe that the sun is " extremely hot". and they also believe that marijuana is a green leafy substance.

Reply(1)
4
DividedStateofMind
5d ago

Zero surprise there! Also responsible for 1000s of fake accounts across all social media platforms so it can feed its propaganda and cause even more division in countries like America and in Europe. Russia doesn't have to attack, when it creates more division from within, the country attacks itself. Wake up people🙄

Reply(1)
4
Related
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Turkey's Erdogan bows to Russia and demands billions from US

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unhappy on Wednesday. Flying home from a Black Sea resort meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Turkish president again lamented his suspension from the F-35 fighter jet alliance, which has allowed many U.S. allies to purchase the overrated jet . Turkey was included until Erdogan decided to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense system.
WORLD
Benzinga

Is China Repeating A 600-Year-Old Mistake? A Historical Perspective On China's Crypto Crackdown

Zheng He and the Great Treasure Fleet. Painting by Michael Boss. Our fellow ZeroHedge contributing editor "Quoth The Raven" suggested in a recent post that China's crackdown on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is motivated by her desire to avoid a "cataclysm" in crypto. Our correspondent Anatoly Karlin offers a different interpretation. First, a bit of historical background, then we'll repost Karlin's thoughts here. We'll close with a brief update on our "Swinging For The Fences" post.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Defense One

Is This the Next US Military Base in Europe?

CAMP HERKUS, Lithuania — American soldiers have found gracious hosts in Lithuania. At this remote base, which opened in August and is now the temporary home of hundreds of American troops, government officials excitedly showed off the new 7-million-euro facility, which includes a gym stocked with state-of-the art treadmills and weight racks, rubber-turf basketball courts surrounded by container housing stuffed with bunk beds and gear, a PX selling cigarettes and candy, and a game hall where soldiers were playing first-person-shooter video games.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Cyberattacks#Digital Defense Report#Russian#Chinese
Washington Examiner

US should warn China: Target the Australian mainland, we'll target yours

Responding to the new "AUKUS" security agreement , China says it will target the Australian mainland in the event of war. In an editorial on Wednesday, the Chinese Communist Party's propaganda newspaper the Global Times didn't hold back. "Once the Australian army fights the People's Liberation Army in the Taiwan Straits or the South China Sea," it warned , "military targets in Australia will inevitably become targets of Chinese missiles. Since Australia has become an anti-China spearhead, the country should prepare for the worst." The Global Times clarified that "China will certainly punish [Australia] with no mercy."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Russia
Washington Examiner

The 'China Fantasy' is dying a public death

Looking at unfolding world events, from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to China’s menacing of Taiwan, there is much reason for cynicism. But there is good news where one least expects it: China. U.S. attitudes toward China have changed dramatically in the last few years — and for the better....
CHINA
dallassun.com

What Russia's the most powerful assault rifle is capable of

The weapon penetrates solid walls and even the slightest hit of its ammo is lethal for any enemy. Our correspondent tries it himself and shares his feeling with us. Back in 2001 Russian FSB forces ordered a new assault rifle that would be able to effectively penetrate solid walls as well as toughest body armour plates. The need for a new weapon was revealed after a terrorist attack on a school in Beslan with the imprisonment of more than 1,100 people as hostages (including 777 children)
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Israeli military chief hints of covert action against Iran

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military chief on Tuesday vowed to step up actions, including covert operations, against Iran and its nuclear program. Speaking at a ceremony, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi said Israel and its intelligence community “is working against Iranian regional entrenchment throughout the Middle East.”. “Operations to destroy Iranian...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Russia’s rising young communists pose an unexpected new threat to Putin’s grip

MOSCOW — A candidate for the Communist Party in Russia's parliamentary elections, Mikhail Lobanov, went overnight from being an obscure university math lecturer to being the new face of a rising threat to the Kremlin. He nearly derailed a high-profile, pro-Putin candidate in southwest Moscow in last month’s voting. Then...
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

354K+
Followers
40K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy