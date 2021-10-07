CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Bass receives endorsement from EMILY's List

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TmYiL_0cKD0zHM00
© Bonnie Cash

EMILY’s List, which endorses pro-abortion rights women running for public office, placed its weight behind Rep. Karen Bass ’s (D-Calif.) bid to become the next mayor of Los Angeles.

“For more than 16 years, Karen Bass has been Los Angeles’ fiercest advocate, both in the halls of Sacramento and Washington, D.C," EMILY’s List President Laphonza Butler said in a statement on Thursday.

“As mayor, we know Karen will bring people together to find progressive solutions to the complex issues facing her city, including COVID-19 recovery and the homelessness crisis. If elected, Karen would become the first Black woman to hold the office of mayor of Los Angeles, and EMILY’s List is thrilled to stand with her historic campaign,” Butler added in her statement.

Since Bass officially entered Los Angeles’s mayoral race in late September, she has garnered endorsements from a handful of California Democrats, including Reps. Pete Aguilar , Judy Chu , Mike Levin, Ted Lieu , Alan Lowenthal , Katie Porter, Lucille Roybal-Allard and Juan Vargas , according to her campaign website.

Last week, she also secured an endorsement from former California Sen. Barbara Boxer (D).

Last year, the six-term House member was considered among a handful of potential running mate picks for then-presidential candidate Joe Biden . Biden ultimately chose then-California Sen. Kamala Harris (D). She was also among a bipartisan group of lawmakers negotiating legislation on police reform, though they announced last month that those talks fell threw.

Biden tapped Los Angeles’s current mayor, Eric Garcetti (D), to be the U.S. ambassador to India in July, though his nomination has not yet been confirmed yet in the Senate.

Several other Democratic candidates are also vying for the mayoral bid, including Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer and City Councilman Joe Buscaino.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Elections
City
Washington, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Elections
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
NBC News

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigns over racist, homophobic, misogynistic emails

Jon Gruden has resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. Gruden released a statement Monday night, saying: “I have resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”
NFL
The Associated Press

Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — One reason America’s employers are having trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday: Americans are quitting in droves. The Labor Department said that quits jumped to 4.3 million in August, the highest on records dating back to December 2000, and up from 4 million in July. That’s equivalent to nearly 3% of the workforce. Hiring also slowed in August, the report showed, and the number of jobs available fell to 10.4 million, from a record high of 11.1 million the previous month.
ECONOMY
NBC News

Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving will not play until vaccination status is resolved

The Brooklyn Nets benched superstar guard Kyrie Irving, one of the NBA's most prominent players not vaccinated against Covid-19, the team said Tuesday. “Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Vargas
Person
Ted Lieu
Person
Katie Porter
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Alan Lowenthal
Person
Mike Feuer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Karen Bass
Person
Pete Aguilar
Person
Judy Chu
Person
Mike Levin
Person
Barbara Boxer
The Hill

The Hill

354K+
Followers
40K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy