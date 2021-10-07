CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN chief wants $8B to vaccinate 40 percent of population in every country by year's end

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
© Getty Images

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a press conference Thursday $8 billion should be contributed to vaccinate 40 percent of populations in every country against the coronavirus by the end of 2021.

In the conference with the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Guterres said the Group of 20 needed to contribute to help get the world vaccinated, Reuters reported.

"The whole U.N. system has shown leadership, but we have no power," Guterres said. "The power is in the countries that produce vaccines or might produce them, and in the companies."

The WHO is asking for countries with high vaccination rates to give additional doses to COVAX, a program that works to get vaccines to areas of the world with little coverage.

The organization also wants countries to make new donation commitments and fill the ones they have already agreed to.

Our World in Data shows less than 5 percent of Africans fully vaccinated and less than half the world with one shot of the vaccine, according to Reuters.

"Not to have equitable distribution of vaccines is not only a question of being immoral, it is also a question of being stupid," Guterres said.

The WHO has been calling for months for a moratorium on vaccine boosters in rich countries.

While more than half the world has not been vaccinated, some richer companies have begun giving a third booster shot to their citizens.

The WHO is aiming for 70 percent of the world to have one shot of the vaccine by the middle of 2022.

--Updated at 6:17 p.m.

Fortune

46% of the world's population has received a COVID vaccine. See how your country is doing

Since March 2020, the world has been buffeted by wave after wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a scourge that has so far claimed 4.8 million lives globally. While the world is still very much at COVID sea, this week has offered glimpses of progress: in most places, declining rates of new cases, and in Australia, which has so far guarded against the virus with strict travel restrictions and lock downs, the announcement that the government would begin to open up borders (at least for Australians) in November.
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN chief highlights work required to help developing countries

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday stressed the urgent work required to help developing countries and accelerate global economic recovery at the 15th session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD15). The UNCTAD15, hosted by Barbados, takes place online on October...
WSOC Charlotte

The Latest: UN chief decries pandemic's harm to the poor

The United Nations chief says the pandemic has forced more than 100 million people into poverty and left over 4 billion people with little or no social support, health care or income protection. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told an International Monetary Fund panel Monday that global solidarity "is...
The Independent

The Latest: Russia registers another record in daily deaths

Russia has registered another record number of daily coronavirus deaths as it faces a rapid surge of contagion amid low vaccination rates. The government coronavirus task force reported 973 coronavirus deaths Tuesday, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic. The country has continuously registered new coronavirus death records this month. Daily infections also have been hovering near all-time highs, with 28,190 new confirmed cases Tuesday. Despite the rapidly mounting coronavirus caseload and deaths, the Kremlin has ruled out a nationwide lockdown, delegating the power to make decisions on tougher coronavirus restrictions to regional authorities.
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says This Could End the Pandemic in Just Two Months

The coronavirus is still raging, with more than 150,000 cases a day. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made the media rounds this weekend to beg people to get vaccinated, and in doing so, revealed some key information that could save your life.
MSNBC

Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they'd reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can't eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
Best Life

These 5 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

After two weeks of tumultuous data that have made it difficult to get a handle on the national pandemic outlook, the number of new infections appears to be on the decline once again. But even as the overall figures show progress towards defeating COVID, some states are still feeling the harsh effects of the Delta variant.
biospace.com

New Evidence Suggests COVID-19 Vaccines Might Mitigate Long COVID

Long COVID is real, and on October 6, the World Health Organization (WHO) published a formal definition of the illness, which it refers to as "post COVID-19 condition." Now, evidence is emerging that not only can COVID-19 vaccines help to prevent the condition, but they could serve as a form of "rescue" for those already stricken with it.
TheConversationAU

To be truly ethical, vaccine mandates must be about more than just lifting jab rates

As New Zealand's race to lift vaccination rates continues, and with pressure to lift social and economic restrictions too, the role of vaccine mandates is coming into sharper focus. Yesterday the government signalled stricter rules will apply in health and education. But while public sentiment appears to be on the side of mandatory vaccination for certain sectors, mandates are still a big stick for governments to wield. In particular, the threat of losing a job for not being vaccinated comes close to compulsion. That's why it's controversial, and why it needs to clear a high threshold of justification.
UN News Centre

UN chief calls for bold action to end 'suicidal war with nature'

With more than a million species at risk of extinction, countries must work now to achieve a sustainable future for people and the planet, Secretary-General António Guterres told leaders attending the UN Biodiversity Conference, which opened on Monday from Kunming, China. "We are losing our suicidal war against nature," he...
