Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 500 Points; Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Shares Slide

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 1.51% to 34,938.25 while the NASDAQ rose 1.64% to 14,739.43. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.41% to 4,425.22. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 44,059,040 cases with around 707,780 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,894,310 cases and 449,850 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,516,960 COVID-19 cases with 599,350 deaths. In total, there were at least 236,571,580 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,829,760 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.


Benzinga

Benzinga

