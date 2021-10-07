Coming Up! Venues offer Halloween head start – boo yeah!

October always seems to be the month where your activities calendar begins ramping up. This year, despite the pandemic, is no different. Get into the spooky mood of the season with a couple of goodies designed for fun. The Vero Beach Theatre Guild is presenting an original adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic, “Dracula.” This one is written by the theater company’s talented young director and actor Alex Martinez. It has the entire story with all the usual characters. The theater expects it will be a very popular Halloween show, which is taking place this year because of happenstance. “Dracula” runs through Oct. 17, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $30. The Vero Beach Theatre Guild is at 2020 San Juan Ave. Call 772-562-8300 or visit VeroBeachTheatreGuild.com. The Sebastian River Junior Women’s Club will open its 41st annual “Terror on Main Street Haunted House” this weekend. The annual event brings out thousands of visitors eager to get creeped out by scary rooms staffed by volunteers who shout ‘Boo!’ and basically scare the dickens out of you all in the name of fun. The Haunted House opens its creaking doors at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9 and again at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-16, Oct. 21-23 and Oct. 28-31 on the grounds of the Sebastian Methodist Church, 1036 Main St. Admission is $10. COVID-19 masks required. No Halloween masks allowed. For more information, visit gfwcsebastianjrs.org.