Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) will likely become a much bigger business than what people are expecting, Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." A lot of the cloud software stocks have high valuations, but there is opportunity in controversy and Twilio is one of the controversial names, Bracelin said. Twilio is currently mispriced, he said, adding that he expects Twilio to become the next $10 billion cloud asset.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO