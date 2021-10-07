CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Why Casino Royale Is The Best James Bond Movie

By Joshua Meyer
/Film
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe twenty-fifth canonical James Bond adventure, "No Time to Die," brings an end to the Daniel Craig era of Bond, which has had its ups and downs, like any other era. At its best, the Craig movies have excelled at wringing character drama out of the long-running action franchise. It all started with "Casino Royale" in 2006.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

5 actors who should be the next James Bond

Daniel Craig poses for photographers upon arrival for the world premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise, "No Time To Die," in London on Tuesday. (Matt Dunham, Associated Press) — MI6 —Daniel Craig is hanging up the bow tie, holstering the Walther PPK and parking the Aston Martin in the garage.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

James Bond 'No Time To Die' Rotten Tomatoes Score Is In

The 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die, opens next week with the early reviews now hitting the net, and its Rotten Tomatoes Score is made known. With 97 reviews presently accounted for, James Bond No Time To Die has a lukewarm 82% Rotten Tomatoes Score among critics (Audience Score will come online with the movie's release).
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Eva Green
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Person
Judi Dench
Person
Doug Liman
CinemaBlend

Daniel Craig Recalls Partying Hard To Celebrate Landing James Bond, But Also Not Being Able To Tell Anyone Why

No Time to Die has concluded the Daniel Craig-led run of Bond movies with an epic and emotional finish, cementing him as one of the best Bonds ever. It's still hard to believe Craig almost passed on the role 15 years ago but, thankfully, he changed his mind and delivered some of the best movies in the franchise’s long history. Getting such a role is a major accomplishment, and the actor recalled partying very hard after he landed the role. But of course, he also couldn't tell anyone why he was celebrating.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

James Bond Star Says Franchise Needs "Radical" Change With Next Movie

The 25th James Bond film No Time to Die will bring Daniel Craig's run as 007 to an end, when it hits theaters this November. There's been endless debate about how to recast Bond after Craig, and according to one current star of the franchise, the next Bond should be "something quite radical, something really different." That statement came from Ben Whishaw, the actor who has played Quartermaster "Q" to Craig's James Bond, ever since Craig's third outing as 007 in Skyfall (2012). Ironically enough, while Whishaw is calling for radical changes to Bond, he is likely to be a staple of the franchise well into its next phase.
MOVIES
Polygon

No Time To Die reinvents James Bond in the worst and weariest way

Five movies into Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond, part of what made him so singularly enthralling when he first took the role in 2007’s Casino Royale has sputtered into something totally unremarkable and common. Craig initially brought a vulnerability to a franchise premised on the exploits of a habitually tuxed-up, martini-sipping womanizer. He not only departed from his predecessors by getting roughed up (and jacked up), but by falling in love and experiencing heartbreak. Through Craig, Agent 007 essentially underwent a masculinity makeover, because by 2007, depicting Bond as the macho, unfeeling playboy he’d been historically was not only alienating and retrograde, it was boring and played-out.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino Royale
GamesRadar+

James Bond star Daniel Craig says No Time to Die came from an idea he had making Casino Royale

No Time to Die came from an idea Daniel Craig had while making Casino Royale, according to the James Bond actor himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Craig explained why, after saying Spectre would be his final time as 007, he changed his mind. "I finished that movie with a broken leg. I'm not moaning about that; it's just the way it was," he said. "I had to question myself: Was I physically capable of doing [another one], or did I physically want to do another one? Because that phone call to your wife saying 'I've broken my leg' is not pleasant."
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

How To Watch The James Bond Movies In Order

With the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die, set to end Daniel Craig’s 15 years in the leading role, it’s the perfect time to catch up on the suave super-spy’s adventures. Based on the novel series created by Ian Fleming, the action-packed James Bond films follow the globe-trotting...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Esquire

6 James Bond Movies That Never Happened—and the Reasons Why

Moviegoers are preparing to be shaken (and stirred) once again, as Daniel Craig stares down the barrel of a gun and prepares for No Time to Die. Cary Joji Fukunaga's much-delayed spy thriller has the honour of being Craig's swansong and the 25th Bond movie. It's unclear where we go...
MOVIES
Highsnobiety

The 5 Best Watches Daniel Craig Has Worn in James Bond Movies

The word “legendary” is much overused in cinema, but it certainly applies when it comes to Daniel Craig’s James Bond. Seven secret agents have come and gone, but it’s Craig’s hard-drinking, often fallible 007 who has brought a much-needed human touch to the role. It’s said that Bond characters reflect...
BEAUTY & FASHION
digitalspy.com

When will the next James Bond movie be released?

You've got to feel for Daniel Craig. His final James Bond mission, No Time to Die, has finally arrived in cinemas, but some fans are already looking to the future. Usually we don't actually know if it's the final movie in a 007 era, but all of the build-up to the new movie has focused on it being his last outing. That had already kickstarted the debate on who the next James Bond should be (Digital Spy readers say Henry Cavill), and it feels like the delays to the movie only increased the chatter.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton Among Royals at James Bond Premiere

The royals came out in style for the London world premiere of the latest James Bond film No Time to Die. Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, were all in attendance at the star-studded premiere at Royal Albert Hall. Kate wowed in a gold, glittery floor...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

‘No Time to Die’ Review: Daniel Craig’s Bond Gets the Send-Off He Deserves in the Series’ Best Entry Since ‘Casino Royale’

It’s an unabashedly conventional Bond film that’s been made with high finesse and just the right touch of soul, as well as enough sleek surprise to keep you on edge. Before I go further, though, let me lay my baccarat cards on the table. I thought “Casino Royale,” the first film in which Daniel Craig portrayed 007, was the greatest Bond film since the early Sean Connery days, and in many ways the most perfectly realized Bond movie ever. To me, the trio of Bond films that came after “Casino Royale” have added up to one of the most profoundly disappointing follow-throughs of any contemporary film series. “Quantum of Solace” was all trumped-up mechanics, “Spectre” was an elaborate piece of product that went through the motions — and “Skyfall,” though I realize many Bond watchers think it’s a masterpiece, was, to me, sodden and overstated, with a meta-hammy megalomanic.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘No Time to Die’ Ends the Reign of Daniel Craig

[This story contains spoilers for No Time to Die.] A reign has ended. No Time to Die, the 25th installment in Eon’s iconic franchise, has concluded Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond. Director Cary Fukunaga, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside franchise mainstays, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, and television auteur Phoebe Waller-Bridge, could not have delivered a more perfect, or emotionally impactful send-off to a Bond who audiences have lived with for 15 years in films that spanned three decades, more time than any other iteration of the character. Daniel Craig didn’t just play Bond. He changed Bond, for the better. It’s...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy