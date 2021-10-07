FiLMiC Pro: first mobile cinema camera with full ProRes support
Filmmakers using smartphones need not envy those with huge cameras: FiLMiC Pro v6.17 supports ProRes on the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones. FiLMiC started October with an announcement that will make FiLMiC Pro users that are also iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max owners incredibly happy: the company released a new version of its FiLMiC Pro app. The latest version – v6.17 – gives mobile filmmakers access to the same codec favored by professional filmmakers, content creators and editors for capturing the best possible quality video on mobile devices.www.provideocoalition.com
Comments / 0