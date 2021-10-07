Eidos Montreal are switching to a four-day workweek

Getting Monster Hunter games on PC still feels like a new treat, even after Monster Hunter World has been out for a few years. Next up for the action and fashion series is Monster Hunter Rise, which is already out on the Nintendo Switch and coming to PC in January. With the PC release coming ten months after the Switch, it's no surprise that MonHunt fans would be keen on being able to carry their save files over to PC in January with cross-progression. Capcom looked into the possibility they say, and cross-platform multiplayer too, but won't be doing either, they've now said.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 HOURS AGO