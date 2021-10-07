CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famous orphaned gorilla dies in arms of caregiver who saved her as a baby

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Ndakasi, a mountain gorilla who famously posed for a selfie with her caretaker at Congo’s Virunga National Park, has died at 14 after a long illness, the park said. “It is with heartfelt sadness that Virunga announces the death of beloved orphaned mountain gorilla, Ndakasi, who...

ABC Action News

Congo's famous mountain gorilla dies at 14 following a prolonged illness

A gorilla made famous after her selfie with a ranger at Congo's Virunga National Park has died. Park officials said Ndakasi died on Sept. 26 at the age of 14 "following a prolonged illness in which her condition rapidly deteriorated." "It is with heartfelt sadness that Virunga announces the death...
