Ratings: NBC’s ‘Chicago PD’ Clubs CBS’ ‘CSI: Vegas’ Debut

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? This is premiere week, after all, and it makes sense to anticipate the premiere episode. Unfortunately, that’s just not something that is happening — at least not yet. You will get a chance in due time to see more of the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell series, but there are another two weeks to go until it happens. Tonight, the network is airing both Big Brother and a Tony Awards-themed celebration to Broadway. The Sunday night lineup, including NCIS: LA, will be airing starting on Sunday, October 10. You can see the first promo for season 13 if you haven’t already — it may not give that much away, but it does remind you of what makes this show as awesome as it is: Think in terms of relentless action!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO