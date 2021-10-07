CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ratings: NBC’s ‘Chicago PD’ Clubs CBS’ ‘CSI: Vegas’ Debut

By Tony Maglio
TheWrap
TheWrap
 5 days ago
”Tough as Nails“ premiered its third season on Wednesday. Somebody tape off this crime scene: Wednesday’s debut of CBS’ “CSI: Vegas” got pretty roughed up by NBC’s “Chicago P.D.”. With its strong “One Chicago” lineup, NBC finished in first place on Wednesday, when CBS ended up in a ratings tie...

