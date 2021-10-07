More than 2 dozen Sacramento-area students still in Afghanistan, district says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than two dozen Sacramento-area students and their families are still trying to get out of Afghanistan after U.S. evacuation efforts ended. The San Juan Unified School District says four families, which includes 11 students, were able to return to the U.S. within the past few weeks. San Juan Unified serves about 1,400 Afghan students, and the Sacramento metro area has one of the largest Afghan communities in the United States.