CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Martin County, FL

Two teenagers arrested after threatening a school shooting in Martin County

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3miD9U_0cKCx5NQ00

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla.– Two teenagers were arrested after allegedly posting a threat to shoot up Martin County High School on social media.

A threat to the school was posted on Wednesday night, launching an investigation involving Martin County Road Patrol Units, School Resource Deputies, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division.

The 17-year-old and 14-year-old students were identified and arrested, around 3 AM on Thursday. Neither teen attended Martin County High School. At this time, it is unknown why they threatened the high school, according to law enforcement.

A gun, that is believed to be stolen, was found in the bedroom of the 14-year-old. The teen is facing a felony charge for possession of a firearm by a minor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vRten_0cKCx5NQ00

The 17-year-old is facing a charge of posting a written threat to social media, which is also a felony.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

A record 4.3 million workers walked off the job in August

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary for August, released Tuesday morning, found that the number of job openings took a breather from the record highs it has been notching in recent months, but a record 4.3 million workers walked off the job. Job openings fell from a record of...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Texas governor opens new front on vaccine mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is opening a new front in the war over vaccine mandates, setting up a showdown with the Biden administration. Abbott on Monday issued an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any “entity in Texas,” including private businesses. That order conflicts with a forthcoming federal regulation announced by President Biden to require that businesses with 100 or more employees ensure their workers are vaccinated or get tested weekly.
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
The Hill

Emails show Jon Gruden called Biden a 'clueless p----'

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster Jon Gruden mocked President Biden in 2011, calling him a "clueless p----," according to new leaked emails. Gruden's emails were obtained and reviewed by The New York Times, which published details of the messages Monday evening. The report reveals a litany of...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Martin County, FL
Martin County, FL
Government
Martin County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Martin County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
CNN

House to vote on short-term debt ceiling extension

SOON: House will vote to extend debt ceiling through early December. The House will vote soon to extend the nation's debt limit through early December after the Senate approved a stopgap measure last week in a bid to avert a catastrophic default and economic disaster. The House will not take...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving will not play until vaccination status is resolved

The Brooklyn Nets benched superstar guard Kyrie Irving, one of the NBA's most prominent players not vaccinated against Covid-19, the team said Tuesday. “Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Martin County High School#County Road#Criminal Investigation#School Resource Deputies
The Hill

Navy engineer, wife accused of espionage plot

A Navy employee and his wife were arrested on Saturday for selling data on the design of nuclear-powered warships for almost a year to an individual they believed to be a foreign government representative but was in fact an undercover FBI agent. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana Toebbe,...
MILITARY
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy