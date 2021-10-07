AGC Studios Hires Solstice Studios' Crystal Bourbeau as President of Worldwide Sales and Distribution

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1 following the events of Monday night’s new episode? With an ending like that, we’d understand the confusion. After all, Chimney opted to leave Los Angeles at the end of the episode. It wasn’t necessarily a farewell for good, but it represented him going off until he could find Maddie and bring her home. The last he saw, she took money out at an ATM in Oxnard. So far, that’s the only clue that he has.

TV SERIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO