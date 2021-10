The free festival will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center. We live in a world with a diversity of cultures that can make life far more interesting for all of us. One excellent way to build the character of young people is to give them plenty of opportunities to learn about the different styles of life found throughout the human family.

MORGAN HILL, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO